Farmfest 2022 offering ‘more’ for farm families

MORGAN, Minn. – When farm families were asked what they wanted to see at Farmfest, the most popular answer was, “More!”

More demonstrations. More activities. More forums. More exhibitors.

So, the team at IDEAg is providing all of that…and more!

Farmfest offers 50 acres of farm and ranch equipment, buildings, silos and machinery.

Technology companies, service businesses, government groups, conservation groups, Extension and checkoff organizations will all have booths in Farmfest’s many tents and buildings.

“We really provide the means to network, learn, and grow your family farm. Farmers can get the resources that they need at Farmfest,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director.

What makes Farmfest so valuable is the people who attend this show – the connections they have made over the years, the traditions, and the resources that farmers gain when they attend.

“Farmers get to talk to all of their dealers and make new connections when they are at the show every year, with all the right people they are looking to visit with,” Jones said.

Farmfest 2022 will take place in person on Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 4. Gates are open each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The outstanding farm forums held in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center will take place again throughout the three days of the show. Of special interest is the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year event on Thursday morning, followed by the Farm Family of the Year recognition early on Thursday afternoon.

Farmfest is held at the historic Gilfillan Estate, 28366 County Highway 13, Morgan, Minn., at the Junction of Minnesota Highway 67 and Redwood County Highway 13. As always, parking is free.

Admission to Farmfest is $10 per person at the gate, and 17 years and younger are free. Discounts are available by ordering tickets online. Use the promo code farmguide22 or tristate22 to get an additional $2 discount per ticket online.

More in 2022!

“We have more demonstrations to start with,” Jones said. “There are so many activities and ways to see, touch, feel, drive and experience all the things at Farmfest.”

A great first stop at Farmfest 2022 is Seed Row, which is planted and growing along the south side of the grounds. There, you can see the latest traits and products from 13 seed companies. There are opportunities to visit with your favorite seed people and get a good idea of what’s available for 2023 and beyond.

While you’re in the area, walk counterclockwise to the CAN-AM Premium Ride & Drive area in the southeast corner of the Farmfest grounds.

Then, take the courtesy shuttle to visit the Ziegler Ag Ride & Drive area located in the northeast corner of the grounds. In addition, their booth, 1022, features 18,750 square feet of machinery on display.

Head west toward Kibble Equipment. The John Deere equipment dealers have expanded to booths 531 and 534 (10,000 square feet) with static technology demonstrations. At the top of the hour, 15-20-minute demos will focus on tillage, seeding, application, harvest and operations.

Next, take the courtesy shuttle to the Safety and Wellness Pavilion, located on the southwest area between First and Second Street. It’s just northwest of Seed Row. The Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health (UMASH) Center will give demonstrations that can teach people how to stay safe on the farm.

Demonstrations will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., while demonstrations on Thursday will be held at 10:45 a.m. only. Experienced trainers will share the best methods to keep safe from tractor rollovers, grain bin accidents, ATV and UTV mishaps, and confined space hazards.

The Wellness and Safety Pavilion offers 21 health and wellness exhibitors throughout the show plus mobile health screenings (Tuesday, Aug. 2, only).

Making your way across the grounds, visit Nuss Truck, booth 830, for the Minnesota State Patrol vehicle inspection; the Livestock Tent for cattle chute demonstrations; and entrance gate 2 for the Pedal Pull each day at 1 p.m.

New Networking Lounge

IDEAg Group staff are trying something new for 2022 with the Networking Lounge – found at Seed Plot #3, near Gate 1. Tables and chairs plus refreshments from Roadhouse Bar and Grill will be available for guests to relax. Al Lang will provide some live music each day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m., the Peterson Farm Brothers will hold a meet and greet at the Networking Lounge. Then, the Peterson Brothers will assist Steffes Auctioneering Group with the FFA and 4-H Hay Bale Art Auction between Gates 1 and 2, at 3 p.m.

Logistics

Want a golf cart? Contact Toby Bertsch of NB Golf Cars at 605-275-4653. Golf carts are available at Gate 2 on a first-come, first-served basis, or call ahead to reserve your cart.

Handicapped scooters are allowed in, but golf carts that are not part of NB Golf Cars will not be permitted. Parents are more than welcome to bring wagons or strollers for their babies and kids.

Parking lot tractors with wagons are ready to bring everyone from the huge southeast parking lot to the entrance gates. Once inside, courtesy shuttles drive around the perimeter of the show – just look for the shuttle stop signs and climb aboard.

There are several food and beverage vendors throughout the Farmfest grounds. New in 2022 is Big Red’s serving brisket sandwiches, brats, chicken satay, bistro chips, potato salad and scotcharoos. Returning food vendors include B. Concessions, LLC; Blue Loon Concessions; Lingen Dairy Soft Serve; Minnesota Farm Bureau; Minnesota Farmers Union; Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association; Miss Becky’s BBQ; Roadhouse Bar & Grill; and Schwan’s.

Jones also invites everyone to sign up at the ticket gates for the opportunity to win a $3,000 seed gift certificate good for Mustang seed corn or soybean seed. Visit the Mustang Seeds, booth 501, to get a free Mustang Seeds bucket while supplies last.

Minnesota Farmfest is owned by IDEAg Group, LLC, and operates as a subsidiary of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Jones encourages everyone to look for Minnesota Farmfest on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more details, as well as on their website, https://www.ideagroup.com/farmfest.