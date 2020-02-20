ADA, Minn. – FFA students from across the state are gearing up for a unique opportunity, the Ag Policy Experience (APEx). A select number of students representing the eight Minnesota FFA regions will be selected to attend the conference on March 1-3 in St. Paul with the final day lining up with FFA Day at the capitol.
“The Ag Policy Experience conference is getting students more familiar with policy and current issues and how they can bring issues forward,” said Abbie Savage, FFA advisor for the Ada-Borup FFA Chapter.
Last year, four of Savage’s students attended the conference.
“It's really a unique conference for our FFA members,” Savage said. “I don't know of any other conferences or other types of events like this through the other like career, tech or educational organizations.”
In order to attend APEx, students must submit an application. They must highlight an issue that they see in their area and submit a proposal or policy plan that could solve that issue.
These issues can be anything that affects agriculture and rural Minnesota. Students have submitted policy ideas regarding healthcare in greater Minnesota, tax reform that impacts farmers, specific ag policy, and even the lack of childcare in more rural areas.
During the conference, the students get to discuss and debate a few of the policy issues submitted in a forum where each region of the state is represented and participates in the debate.
“They go through mock committee hearings, mock Senate reviews and House reviews,” she said. “How we change legislation, how we introduce legislation, how we get these issues solved and what can we do to solve these actual issues [are all discussed].”
The event is designed to give the students the experience of an actual legislative policy discussion. Each student is given the title of Representative and is addressed as a state representative would be in a session.
It’s also a good exercise in implementing parliamentary procedure, particularly during conversations that might get more difficult than during a traditional chapter meeting.
“They encourage every student, even those not from a farm background, to share what issues they’re seeing so that everybody can get a different viewpoint and put in their input during the discussion portion when they're trying to make or change legislation,” she said.
FFA is not a strictly a farm/producer organization, and every region, including the metro areas of the state, is represented at APEx. Students with very different backgrounds attend the conference to make their viewpoint heard.
Even among farm students, there is diversity. What’s important to a farmer in northwest Minnesota may not be the same as in the southeast corner.
This event is a great opportunity for students to learn how to effectively communicate their position, listen to an opposing viewpoint and compromise on a solution.
The final day of the event lines up with FFA Day at the capitol on March 3.
The students will have an opportunity to meet the representatives from their area and discuss the policy issues and solutions that were achieved during the conference.
FFA day at the capitol is open to all FFA students. Conference attendees and other students will get mixed together and the students that did not attend the conference will see first-hand what the attendees learned and discussed as they interact with the representatives.
Savage explains how important FFA Day at the capitol is because the students can share their stories with lawmakers and demonstrate how important agriculture and technology education is. The event gives a face to FFA for legislators when they are discussing policy that could impact those students.
“It's a really valuable experience that’s eye opening for the students,” Savage said. “I encourage all students to at least try and apply, especially in the parts of Minnesota that are less populated. Our students from further away still get the same voice and same vote as the metropolitan area.”