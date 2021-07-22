Find inspiration at Farmfest’s women/family events

For anyone who wants to feel good about the future of farming and agriculture, consider attending Farmfest festivities on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
IDEAg has dedicated the morning to the Farmfest Woman of the Year announcement, noontime to an art hay bale auction, and the afternoon to the University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year recognition.
The Women in Ag event begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center, according to a news release from Minnesota Farmfest.
Moderating a panel discussion is Sarah Kuschel, 2020 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year.
She along with four farm women will discuss key topics in agriculture today, including the challenges facing women, and advice and recommendations for other women in the ag industry.
One of the big challenges right now is the drought of 2021. Sarah and her husband, Miles, have never experienced a major drought before. Crops are hurt, grasses are not growing as quickly in pastures, and animals are stressed by the heat and lack of rain.
“We’re seeing neighbors put up low ground hay from meadows that haven’t been baled in decades, because they are generally too wet,” she said in a phone interview with this reporter. “That ground is being used, but it is also a testament to how extremely dry are the conditions.”
She finds the experience worrisome, but fortunately for Sarah, she has a great support system. Her older family members have experienced drought before and know how to make their way through this time. She has friends both in person and online that she can talk with, and she is involved in outside activities that give her reprieve from the stressors of farming.
“We’re not facing this alone by any means,” she said. “There are other sectors of agriculture that can help support us and provide other tools during tough times.”
As one example, she suggests getting involved in the county fair, whether it’s to work in the food stand, clean up in the barn, or help with livestock projects. Getting involved can provide good structure and a distraction from what’s going on at the farm.
Celebrating even the small successes at the county fair, or the Minnesota State Fair, can serve as a great family highlight during tough times.
“Much like getting back to Farmfest,” she said. “Making those connections with ag retailers that we also work with and support us through some of these difficult times. Some of that coming back around is providing a bit of normalcy.”
These types of relationships are so important, as is getting away as a family for rest and relaxation.
“If we can put an extra emphasis on finding some of the work/family/life balance – I work with my family every day and with my kids, but even though we may go through stressful times, they still need the chance to sneak away to the lake or just to enjoy a game night or movie. Something to have a sense of normalcy,” she said.
Panelist members will share their thoughts on these topics and include:
• Julie Tesch, President & CEO, Center for Rural Policy
• Sara Hewitt, Owner/Farmer, Maple Wood Farms
• Corey Ramsden Scott, Senior Transformation Manager, Land O'Lakes
• Carolyn Olson, Owner, Olson Organics of Cottonwood; District 3 Director, Minnesota Farm Bureau
Following the discussion, the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year recognition will occur.
2021 Finalists
Farmfest award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement, and passion for the farm and the ag industry.
The finalists include:
Jessica Blair, Starbuck
Jessica Blair grows corn, alfalfa, cover crops, oats, barley, and peas and raises beef cattle, ewes, lambs, and hogs on her farm with her husband and six children. In addition to farming, Jessica homeschools her children and other area children.
She has developed great relationships with organizations helping her to gain knowledge and implement concepts into their no-till, diversified crop, and livestock rotational grazing operation. Jessica has a passion for saving the soil and increasing the native landscape around the farm. She is also involved in the Sustainable Farming Association, Local Harvest Market, and 4-H.
Her nominator says: “Jessica has a passion for conservation, the land, animals, farming and family. She is the best example of who should be selected as the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year.”
Jane Goplen, Canby
Jane Goplen is a corn and soybean farmer. You can find her hauling fuel during planting and harvesting seasons, delivering seed during planting season, picking rocks, driving the tractor for fall tillage, helping with repairs in the shop, bringing meals and completing the farm accounting.
Jane is involved in her church activities, teaching Sunday school, bible study, and arranging church events. She is a great promoter of agriculture and advocates extensively for those that choose farming as their profession. Her nominator writes about Jane: “My wife pretty much keeps it all together. She is amazing and the Woman Farmer of the Year every year to me.”
Wanda Patsche, Welcome
Wanda Patsche is a corn, soybean, and hog farmer. She and her husband have three daughters and seven grandchildren. You can find her planting crops, preparing soils, or combining. Wanda assists with the accounting, marketing, and hog record analysis. Wanda has provided leadership with Ag in the Classroom, From the Ground Up, and Minnesota Pork Board, among other organizations. Her nominator writes: “Wanda has worked tirelessly promoting agriculture, along with working on her family's farm for over 40 years. She loves what she does and that is very apparent by the many contributions to her farm and the agricultural community.”
Erica Sawatzke, Farwell
Erica Sawatzke is a turkey, corn, and soybean farmer. In addition to working full-time on the farm, Erica and her husband, Eric, raise Emma, age 1. Erica works tirelessly on her family's 5th generation farm, Oakdale Farms. She is credited with successfully expanding her operation to new markets with her hard work, innovative thinking, and incredible attention to detail. Her community and industry work with the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, Minnesota Board of Animal Health, and Minnesota Ag in the Classroom keeps Erica busy and connected to her passion for the ag industry. A quote from her nominator says: “Erica is a trailblazer. Obstacles are simply opportunities in disguise to her. If you tell Erica she can’t succeed at something, then you just guaranteed that she will succeed at it and then some!”
Pam Weiers, Henderson
Pam Weiers works on her corn, soybean, and hog farm full-time. Early in her career, Pam worked as a speech pathologist but gave that up when her family and farm operation needed her most. You can find Pam organizing seed corn and soybeans, operating tillage equipment, training rock picking crews, monitoring grain quality, or filling-in wherever the operation needs her. Pam has served the community through the school board, Sunday school, and Operation Roundup Board. Her nominator writes: “There is no way our farm could run at its current level without Pam! She would have been successful at whatever she did, yet chose to make a difference in agriculture on our family farm.”
With so many deserving nominations, the Farmfest judges had a particularly difficult task this year, said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are experienced, dedicated farmers and leaders and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”
Sponsors for the Farmfest 2021 Woman Farmer of the Year include Ziegler Ag Equipment; AgCountry Farm Credit Services; CHS, Inc.; EarthScout; and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.