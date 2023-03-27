BIG LAKE, Minn. – Melissa Hartner and her family needed a bigger yard.

She, her husband, Adam, and their four daughters outgrew their half-acre yard and home in Monticello, Minn.

A gardener since childhood, Melissa was looking for about five acres for garden projects she dreamt of accomplishing.

They found it five years ago – a home with a large yard outside of Big Lake, north of the Twin Cities, with a fenced-in garden area and a magical stave silo.

“The majority of our property is treeless and flat, and in my mind, it was a blank canvas, which I have been slowly but surely filling in with flowers,” Melissa said.

She’s started a business, “Old Silo Flower Farm,” that offers beautiful homegrown flowers to customers within a 20-mile radius of Big Lake.

Thirty customers have subscribed to receive Old Silo Flower Farm custom-made bouquets every other week or monthly throughout the growing season. In addition, the Old Silo Flower Farm crew delivers ordered flower arrangements on their Monday, Wednesday, and Friday routes.

The flowers reflect Minnesota’s 4A Hardiness Zone – with temperatures no colder than 30 degrees below zero.

Bright tulips and sunshine-yellow daffodils are ready to pop through the soil surface for early spring color. Muscari (Grape hyacinth) come up soon after displaying beautiful blue flowers. Peonies and iris show their lovely flower heads in June. Hydrangeas, zinnias, cosmos, dahlias, coneflowers, gladiolus and hollyhocks begin their show in July. Sedum, sunflowers, and fall mums finish out the year, but there is so much more.

There’s a garden devoted to lilies, two gardens devoted to wildflowers, and gardens for vegetables.

The Hartners now offer agri-experiences for customers, too. An area next to the silo still shows the well-packed base and outline of the old barn. It’s the perfect spot to host classes.

She offers painting classes in the gardens, as well as flower arrangement classes (with all the supplies) for children or adults.

During the summer of 2022, a bride-to-be asked Melissa if she would make bouquets and boutonnières for her wedding. The homegrown flowers complemented the wedding well, with the bride loving her lavish bouquet of Minnesota flowers. She would be happy to provide flowers for more weddings this summer.

Customer testimonials mention the local flowers stay fresh longer than flowers that are brought into the region for sale. Sales have been strong enough that Melissa’s sister will help with the flower farm this summer.

Melissa credits her parents, Scott and Michelle Pick, with nurturing her desire to garden from an early age. Her dad, especially, raised her and her four siblings to spend time outdoors learning how to plant, fertilize, weed, and harvest vegetables and flowers.

“My dad has the greenest of green thumbs,” she said.

When the Hartners purchased their home, they became friends with a farmer who raises cattle. Many truck bed loads of manure were hauled back to Old Silo Flower Farm for fertilizer.

When it comes to weed control, Melissa has tried a few techniques. She’s purchased two types of fabric that keep the weeds from popping up, and she also plants flowers closer together than the spacings recommended on the seed packets.

She uses chopped straw as mulch, and the entire Hartner family helps with hand weeding.

The family has also helped Melissa by installing a drip line for watering.

There have been challenges along the way, she added.

The first year, she and the girls planted 1,000 tulip bulbs in the fall. They waited all winter for the beautiful flowers. As the snow melted, the green leaves popped up and offered promising views.

Then, Melissa woke up one day to find the deer had eaten almost all the tulips. Of the 1,000 bulbs planted, only 40 managed to produce flowers. She added more fencing and blinking nighttime solar-powered lights in trees. She’s not done finding ways to keep the deer away.

There’s been other challenges, too. She’s hoping to get a grant for an outdoor building so she can hold classes year around. So far, she hasn’t gotten a grant, but she’s going to keep trying. She’s formed an LLC and gotten her tax ID number.

Melissa started her business by selling arrangements at the end of her driveway. Some arrangements sold, but Melissa learned that she had to become more assertive in getting her company’s name out into the community. She had a local woman-owned company design a website for her – oldsiloflowerfarm.com. Her oldest daughter designed the farm’s logo – the stave silo, missing its wooden roof, is surrounded by delicate flowers.

Now, Melissa adds her beautiful photography to the website as well as services or flowers that are available for sale. She offers photography sessions at the farm – she will take photos or allow other photographers to use the farm as a scenic backdrop, for a fee.

Various craft items as well as hollyhock seeds are listed for sale on the website.

A self-serve flower stand sits at the end of their driveway from July to September for customers who want to make their own bouquets. Pick-your-own-flower days are advertised on the website, too.

Last fall, she and her crew planted more tulips and daffodils, as well as allium, and Dutch iris. She dug up her Dahlias and is looking forward to getting those tubers prepared and planted back outside soon.

She’s started seeds, using grow lights in her basement, with hopes of planting larger/hardier plants when the soil is ready.

Last year, she came up with an idea she intends to continue with this growing season. For $15, a customer can order a beautiful bouquet that is given to people who live at local nursing homes. Melissa contributes another bouquet for each order. Every other week, she visits nursing homes where she gives fresh flowers to the nursing home staff. Included are notes about the flowers and a request to share the flowers with any residents that the nursing staff thinks would benefit from the flower arrangements. The arrangements can also be spread throughout the home at various stations or tables.

Then, she returns in a couple of weeks to pick up the vases and begin the process again.

“It’s fun to show up with a box of all these flowers and entering in, everyone is saying, ‘Oh, it’s flowers!’ You get a lot of attention strolling in with a bunch of flowers,” she said.

Melissa has many more ideas to develop her business built on family, flowers, farming and faith.

“The dream is to continue growing and expanding the business,” she said. “I have a vision of hosting events. I’ll get a greenhouse at some point.

“Going into this, I just jumped in. That’s my personality – I like to go for walks and that’s when my brain starts turning out ideas.”

To learn more, please visit oldsiloflowerfarm.com.