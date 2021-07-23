Food for thought at Farmfest Forums!

Farmfest organizers hope to move beyond politics to find workable and creative solutions for ag issues.

The 2021 forums, held at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center, are aimed at doing just that, said Kent Thiesse, Farmfest Forum coordinator.

“We try to identify key topics or issues that have a lot of interest by farmers, the ag community, and the general public,” he said. “Farmfest is a way to bring those issues out in the open.”

Thiesse has found that Farmfest attendees really enjoy good panel discussions that zero in on issues, but also include an educational element. There’s always a few entertaining surprises in these discussions that keep the audience ready to hear more.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10:30-11:50 a.m., the audience can glean some points from “U.S. Ag Policy at the Crossroads – Where do we go from here?”

In setting up this panel, Thiesse thought of getting some elected officials, some officials, and some farmers together to talk about non-partisan issues.

Confirmed panel members include Bill Northey, former USDA Under Secretary of Agriculture and ag policy expert; Congresswoman Michele Fischbach; and Congressman Jim Hagedorn. They will be joined by Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation President; Rob Larew, National Farmers Union President; and Bill Gordon, Chair of the American Soybean Association Board. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also invited to participate in this forum.

“We’ve had some interesting times – especially at the federal level with a new administration – a new Secretary of Agriculture and new leadership in Congress.”