Food for thought at Farmfest Forums!

Farmfest organizers hope to move beyond politics to find workable and creative solutions for ag issues.
The 2021 forums, held at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center, are aimed at doing just that, said Kent Thiesse, Farmfest Forum coordinator.
“We try to identify key topics or issues that have a lot of interest by farmers, the ag community, and the general public,” he said. “Farmfest is a way to bring those issues out in the open.”
Thiesse has found that Farmfest attendees really enjoy good panel discussions that zero in on issues, but also include an educational element. There’s always a few entertaining surprises in these discussions that keep the audience ready to hear more.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10:30-11:50 a.m., the audience can glean some points from “U.S. Ag Policy at the Crossroads – Where do we go from here?”
In setting up this panel, Thiesse thought of getting some elected officials, some officials, and some farmers together to talk about non-partisan issues.
Confirmed panel members include Bill Northey, former USDA Under Secretary of Agriculture and ag policy expert; Congresswoman Michele Fischbach; and Congressman Jim Hagedorn. They will be joined by Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation President; Rob Larew, National Farmers Union President; and Bill Gordon, Chair of the American Soybean Association Board. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also invited to participate in this forum.
“We’ve had some interesting times – especially at the federal level with a new administration – a new Secretary of Agriculture and new leadership in Congress.”
Collin Peterson is no longer serving District 7 – he’s coming to Farmfest on Wednesday for the morning Farm Bill Forum – but Michelle Fischbach, the new congresswoman in District 7, plans to participate in the Tuesday panel.
Coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, the discussions in Washington, D.C., about the infrastructure bill, clean energy policy and its impact on biofuels, and future energy policy – are things that will be talked about. Immigration policies – and the lack of employees – will likely be discussed.
“There are a lot of things that will be generated here,” Thiesse said, encouraging everyone to stop by to attend.
The Farmfest forum for the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:15 p.m. is titled: “Agriculture’s Role in Carbon Sequestration.”
This forum will provide background information on climate change and carbon sequestration, as well as an opportunity to hear from farmers and experts that have experience with carbon credits and other carbon sequestration efforts. Panel members will include Thom Petersen, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture; Jason Weller, Vice President of the Truterra Division of Land O’Lakes; Kris Johnson, Interim Ag Director with The Nature Conservancy; Tim Palmer, Iowa farmer and Immediate Past-President of the National Association of Conservation Districts; Brian Ryberg, crop producer from Buffalo Lake, Minn., and winner of the 2021 American Soybean Association “Conservation Legacy Award”; and John Reed, Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Hall of Fame member and cattle producer from Brooten, Minn.
In this session, Thiesse looks at the positives of carbon sequestration programs and how this can help farmers and landowners in multiple ways.
“A lot of this is voluntary management practices, and in some cases, those practices can also generate some extra dollars,” he said. “That is part of the goal – to talk about what is happening out there.”
Practices that are already being implemented on the farm, carbon banks, and getting payments will be discussed.
This panel is not loaded down with politicians, Thiesse added. Producers and experts who work with producers will share their stories.
“We tried to get a variety of producers of different types and sizes who are willing to speak about what they’ve been doing and demonstrate some of these practices – how they work in an actual farm situation, as well as having some experts in the industry to talk about the carbon sequestration programs that are out there,” Thiesse said.
Bring an open mind, listening ears, and good questions to the 2021 Farmfest Forums for a great opportunity to improve your own farming operation and U.S. agriculture as a whole!