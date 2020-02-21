ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Set your calendars to attend the Central Minnesota Farm Show. The 2020 Central Minnesota Farm Show is Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Over 3,000 people attend the farm show that provides easy access to farm and agricultural businesses and services.
Hosted and organized by the St. Cloud Chamber, the popular community event offers lots of opportunities for farmers and farm families to socialize with vendors, friends and acquaintances.
As in the past, the farm show is held at the River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 4th Avenue South, Downtown St. Cloud. There’s no charge for admittance, but there may be a fee for parking on the Downtown St. Cloud parking ramps. Lunch is available to purchase. Morning coffee/donut and afternoon milk/cookie breaks are sponsored and there is no charge.
Co-chairs for the 2020 show are Cindy Battleson of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, and Col. Frank Imholte, auctioneer and owner of Black Diamond Auction.
“Central Minnesota Farm Show is the place to be at the end of February in St. Cloud,” Imholte said. “It has some of the best vendors in the world – we have some amazing people that make the effort – to come in and show their products to the folks that come and take it in. It’s an everchanging world that we are in, and it’s nice to at least to be made aware of everything there is to offer.”
The show includes over 380 booths and over 200 vendors, and there will be several new exhibitors this year, said Laura Wagner, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce special events coordinator.
Special guest is assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Ag (MDA), Whitney Place. She will be speaking on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Glenn Carlson Hall, on the farm economy in 2020.
Place has been at the MDA since 2012 in the roles of director of legislative affairs, assistant to the commissioner, and project coordinator for the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification program.
As assistant commissioner, she oversees the Pesticide and Fertilizer Management Division, the Plant Protection Division, and Laboratory Services.
In addition to Place, a wide variety of speakers will touch on important topics both days of the show.
The Central Minnesota Farm Show 2020 Champion sponsor is Steffes Group, Inc.
Additional sponsors include: Advantage 1 Insurance Agency, Stearns Electric Association, CentraCare, Country Financial, AgDirect, Arnzen Construction/St. Rosa Lumber, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Franklin Outdoor Advertising Company and Traut Wells.
“Vendors really appreciate it when farmers come to look at their products,” Imholte said. “That’s really why we’re doing this – we can make it available to farmers so they don’t have to go to 200 different places to talk to these people. They can come to the farm show and talk to a number of different people.”
Free coffee and donuts from 9-11 a.m., as well as free milk and cookies from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday will be served. Tickets for morning and afternoon snacks are available at the welcome tables.
An online drawing accompanies the Central Minnesota Farm Show, and signing up to win is as easy as visiting https://www.stcloudareachamber.com/Special-Events/Farm-Show/Prize-Form-Page. Show organizers would also love it if you sign up for the drawing while attending the show. Prizes include a Chef’s Mark Electric Pressure Cooker. Many vendors also offer drawings for great gifts or services too.
Providing live broadcasts from the show is 1150AM KASM radio from Albany, Minn.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Central Minnesota Farm Show committee will award a minimum of $5,000 in ag scholarships to high school and post-secondary students. Well over 30 scholarship applications were received by the deadline of Feb. 1. The show organizers complete all of the administrative work and present the scholarships at high school graduations or scholarship programs held in the spring.
Central Minnesota Farm Show brings in attendees from Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa, and vendors from all those states, plus Illinois, Kansas, Ohio and Canada.
In addition to a large Chamber committee, it takes over 70 volunteers to help move in, run the show, and move vendors out over three days. Volunteer shifts are available each day of the show, including the set-up day, Feb. 24, as well as both days of the show, Feb. 25-26. Shifts range from 2-6 hours per shift. For anyone who is interested in volunteering for this fun event, you may sign up at https://www.stcloudareachamber.com/Special-Events/Farm-Show/Volunteer.
When you attend the show, look for volunteers wearing bright orange farm show vests. They are happy to help out in any way that is needed.
See you at the Central Minnesota Farm Show, held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s going to be fun!