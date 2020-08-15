REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – Gilfillan Estate, home of Farmfest, is currently not open to the public due to COVID-19. If you drive by the historic farm site, you may still see a buzz of activity with volunteers working outdoors. Gilfillan volunteers are sprucing up the grounds in preparation for 2021.
“What we’ve opted to do, at Gilfillan, is we’ve spent the summer trimming trees – chainsaws going,” said Scott Larson of the Redwood County Historical Society. “We’re painting, we’re bat proofing, we’re doing all these things that we put off and we’ve even tarred some areas. There’s new signage.”
The farmstead was left to the Redwood County Historical Society to be kept in memory of C.O. Gilfillan.
The Redwood County Historical Museum, in Redwood Falls, is also getting a huge upgrade while it is closed this summer. The Spanish-style building is getting tuckpointing and other exterior work completed.
The former poor farm was built in 1908, later served as a nursing home, and became the Redwood County Museum in 1978.
“While we’re at it, we’re fixing the roof and putting on some new gutters and painting 77 doors and windows,” Larson said. The museum received LED lighting three years ago, and tuckpointing was started in 2019. “This year we’re finishing everything – it’s going to look good,” he said.
Larson asks everyone to watch for Farmfest 2021, which is expected to be bigger and better than ever – and while you’re in the neighborhood, consider a visit to the museum just west of Redwood Falls.
“You will see some nice changes in the look of things at Gilfillan – some new doors and we’ll update some of the displays,” he said. “Nothing is standing still. We’re updating equipment, servicing the buildings, fixing foundations, and putting in drain tile.”
With lots of cleaning and upkeep completed, Friends of Gilfillan are hoping to open perhaps this fall, but almost certainly for 2021 if the COVID-19 pandemic allows it.
Trip down memory lane
When Ann Gilfillan bequeathed Gilfillan to the Redwood Historical Society, her home was filled with beautiful items from her life.
That wasn’t the case with the outbuildings. Those were mostly empty, so many people either loaned or gave antique and vintage pieces for public display.
Among the items currently at Gilfillan is one horse buggy and there are two early cars.
Of the three items, one of them – a 1936 Reo Flying Cloud – was owned by the Gilfillans. The trendsetting Reo used a hydraulic internal expansion brake system designed by Lockheed. The large front-end car had plenty of room for passengers, said Chuck Daub, Gilfillan volunteer.
“You could put six people in there easy,” he said. “The back seat was huge, and you could stretch your feet out while sitting in the the front seat.”
Daub figured the car could travel at today’s speed limits of 55-60 miles per hour, and the Gilfillans took the Reo on trips to warmer parts of the U.S., where they purchased vacation decals for the car, as well as decals from stops in Mexico.
The car worked well for them, except there was a front-end accident at some point. In the farm office, there is a photo of the Reo bent up after the accident, but it was repaired.
Also stored at Gilfillan is a 1924 Model T that belongs to the Redwood County Historical Society. Its home is Frankie’s Garage.
“We used to take that to parades,” Daub said.
Although the records don’t tell the stories of all the cars the Gilfillans owned, the Ford Model T was popular with many of C.O.’s neighbors. It was an affordable car that greatly influenced society beginning in 1908. It was replaced by the Ford Model A produced from 1927 through 1931.
Looking back further in time, the first generation C.D. Gilfillan lived from 1831 to 1902, so it’s likely he rode in early automobiles. C.D. traveled short distances by horses, but he used the railroad to make longer journeys.
As a friend of J.J. Hill, C.D. had a siding – a short stretch of railroad track – built right at Gilfillan. A railroad branch ran from Redwood Falls to Morgan, and the Gilfillans could get on at the siding, and then use the train to travel to Minneapolis/St. Paul and beyond.
With C.D.’s passing on Dec. 18, 1902, his and Fanny Gilfillan’s son, Charles O. Gilfillan, inherited much of the Gilfillan real estate in Redwood County.
The younger Gilfillan quickly adopted the automobile for transportation. In April 1911, C.O. had an E.M.F. auto, and he tried to drive to the Twin Cities in a snowstorm. He had to stop in New Ulm and take the reliable train instead.
“Even in good weather, a drive by auto to the Twin Cities in 1911 was something of an adventure; in a snowstorm, the trip was a study in utter futility,” wrote Merrill E. Jarchow in “Like Father; Like Son: The Gilfillan Story.”
In just a few short years – by September 1915, C.O. was noted as driving two friends to the Twin Cities to see a “500-mile auto race.”
Jarchow wrote that C.O. had a camping car built on a different Reo commercial chassis in 1920. The Reo had a kitchenette with kerosene stove and icebox, three beds, hot and cold water, gun racks, decoy holders and a shower. It was known as a “bumming wagon.”
C.O. lived from 1872 to 1962, and Jarchow wrote “C.O. went on driving an automobile until he was 84, when he turned over that responsibility to Ann (his wife).” Fortunately, she was a very good driver and continued to drive and maintain her driver’s license past the age of 90.
For those who would like to learn more about Gilfillan Estates or the Redwood County Museum, visit redwoodcountyhistoricalsociety.com.