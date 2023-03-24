MORGAN, Minn. – Gardens have long been featured at Gilfillan, the home of Farmfest.

Its late owner, Ann Gilfillan, loved flowers and gardening. Her gardens provided fresh flowers for her home throughout the growing season.

With her death on July 27, 1990, the property was given to the Redwood County Historical Society. It has been lovingly managed for the past 23 years by the Friends of Gilfillan, a volunteer group dedicated to maintaining 100 acres of farmland and the large farm site.

In addition to Farmfest (Aug. 1-3, 2023), about 15 weddings take place at Gilfillan annually. There are also business meetings, camping sites, house tours and concerts.

In 2021, it was time to replace the water feature and update the gardens located south and east of the main house.

“There was a pond, but it was very old and caving in. That’s when the Friends of Gilfillan decided we needed to do something or cover it up. We always thought that it was beautiful to feature at weddings,” said Roger Voelz, volunteer coordinator for updating the gardens and water feature.

Given a budget of $30,000, (total project was $31,000) he called for bids. The winning bid went to Leading Edge Landscapes of New Ulm. Owner Andy Budahn met with Roger at Gilfillan Estates.

“We stood there and looked at it,” Roger said. “There was one waterfall, and I wanted three. I wanted the pond bigger and deeper. Andy said, ‘That’s easy.’”

Andy developed a design using Punch! Master Landscape & Home Design software. Dirt work started in May 2022.

Using a mini excavator, Leading Edge Landscapes’ crew created three waterfalls, a creek, and two ponds.

It wasn’t necessary to tamp down the soil for the water feature, he said.

His company does install many patios, retaining walls, fire pits, and outdoor living spaces that may require tamping down the subsoil to provide a firm base.

After the dirt work was completed, Andy and his crew laid down fabric and topped that with rubber sheeting.

“Just make sure you have enough rubber to overhang on the top,” he suggested. “Be careful not to puncture any holes when you are setting rock.”

Leading Edge Landscapes found local rock to use throughout the water feature. They also set up the waterfalls and added a pump and filtration system. Underwater lights were added to create a happy summer nighttime mood.

For the gardens, old railroad ties were removed from pathways. Commercial-grade concrete edging was added. Truckloads of black soil were brought in for the gardens, too.

Then, Roger and Lynn Hacker, of Hacker’s Tree Farm & Greenhouse, took over the process of planting the gardens. They also planted near the main house, and in the front and back of Mel and Lorraine Tauer Pavilion. Lynn and Dan started a Christmas tree farm in the early 1980s, and they added greenhouses a few years later.

She earned her Master Gardener certificate in 1993. At that same time, she was invited to Gilfillan to see photographs and watch films of Ann in her gardens.

“She had a circular flower garden in back of the house,” Lynn said. “Every day, there were some flowers brought up to the house.”

Lynn and a crew of four men designed and planted the initial flower beds south and east of the house after Ann passed away.

“We started with different perennials, but now we’re using annuals so that we have a pop of color all the time,” Lynn said. “Every year, they just let me do my thing on how I have a vision of the colors I want to put in there.”

In 2022, Roger amended the new black soil with peat moss. Lynn and her crew brought a truck and trailer, and bedding plants in four-inch pots.

Sixteen volunteers showed up to plant after Lynn and her helpers had placed the pots in the correct spaces. Granular fertilizer was applied, and Roger watered all the beds.

Throughout the 2022 drought and growing season, he and the Friends of Gilfillan kept watering. They also cleaned out the filtration system for the water feature often.

The biggest challenge, Roger said, is dealing with the minerals in the water. He must be careful not to get the well water on the beautiful gazebo or bridge. It will turn them orange.

The flowers were lovely for the June through October weddings in 2022, and with 15 weddings already booked for 2023, the Friends of Gilfillan are ready to create a lovely landscape once again.

“Everyone was thrilled with it,” Lynn said. “The water garden was needed, and they did a beautiful job.”

Thank you to the following for supporting the 2022 Gilfillan water feature and garden restoration project: F&M Insurance, Morgan; AgQuest/Farmward; Mike Vollmer, Land O’Lakes, Orin Estebo Foundation; Redwood Electric Trust, Les & Irene Wegner Trust, Schmidt Foundation, Scott Larson; and Nancy Hansen/Thrivent.

Lynn’s suggestions for new flower gardeners

Some farm sites are blessed with hundred-year-old roses, lilacs, spirea, irises and lilies that share their beauty year after year.

On most farm sites though, continual updating is needed to keep flower gardens looking fresh.

Lynn Hacker, of Hacker’s Tree Farm & Greenhouse, in Sleepy Eye, Minn., had some great suggestions to get the most out of your flower garden this year.

• Look out your favorite windows in your home and/or farm office. Where would you enjoy seeing flowers? How tall do the flowers need to be for you to see them clearly?

“Planting the garden is for yourself, not for the neighbors,” she said. “I encourage you to find a spot where there is a beautiful view from a window and create there.”

• Lay down black plastic the summer before to kill the vegetation, or spray glyphosate according to package directions. Then you’ll have a space ready for a flower garden in the spring.

• Add compost to the soil. Lynn prefers peat moss as it is sterile.

“The soil around here is pretty heavy, so it is important to take time to get the soil ready for the plants,” she said.

• Is the flower bed in sun, shade, or a mixture of both? How many hours of sunlight will the plants have, and will the sunlight be less available at certain points of the growing season? Read the tags on all your plants to place them in the correct amount of sunlight – even moving a plant a few feet can make a difference in the amount of sunlight it receives. Whether there is too much, or not enough sunlight makes a big difference in how the plant thrives.

• Consider flowers as if they were acts in a play. Mass planting a certain type of flower – allowing it to be the star of the show while it’s blooming – adds eye appeal. Then, pick another act based on when another type of plant will bloom. Continue through the season. There are many charts on the internet that can help you determine when flowers will bloom.

• While Lynn pays attention to the “sun or shade” label, she’s not as worried about following plant spacings. She likes to pack plants into smaller-than-recommended spaces for two reasons – it draws attention to the flowers and it keeps the weeds down.

• Planting annuals can bring pops of color to the flower garden right away. If planting new perennials, consider planting some annuals nearby to add that color for the year or two it takes the perennials to develop.

• Enjoy your gardens. Gardening is work, but it’s also relaxing and rewarding. Taking the time to study a flower’s beauty adds to the joy of the day.