Full slate of exhibitors set for North American Farm & Power Show

OWATONNA, Minn. – After two long years away, the North American Farm & Power Show (NAFPS) is returning to the Steele County Fairgrounds – Four Seasons Centre, located at 1525 South Elm Ave. in Owatonna.

The 2022 farm show will run Thursday, March 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The indoor show has more than 300 booths on 52,000-square-feet, with additional exhibitors outside the Four Seasons Centre.

“We’re planning on having a sold-out indoor venue, so 310 booths there, and 5 outdoor booths that are 25-foot by 50-foot,” said Brock Nelson, Tradexpos show director.

Several local farm equipment dealers are returning for the 2022 show, displaying all sizes of tractors and implements, he added.

The NAFPS will offer free farm seminars all three days, hosted by Linder Farm Network and University of Minnesota Extension. All seminars are in the second-floor hospitality area. Just off the lobby, look for stairs/signage leading up to the seminars. TJ Kartes of Saddle Butte Ag, Inc., in Blooming Prairie, will give a seminar on Saturday, March 19.

A grand prize will be given away each day, courtesy of Miner’s Outdoor & Rec in Blooming Prairie. Guests can register in the lobby when they enter the Four Seasons Centre.

Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, the grand prize is a Husqvarna 522L trimmer package. The Saturday, March 19, grand prize is a Husqvarna 455 Rancher chainsaw package.