Full slate of exhibitors set for North American Farm & Power Show

OWATONNA, Minn. – After two long years away, the North American Farm & Power Show (NAFPS) is returning to the Steele County Fairgrounds – Four Seasons Centre, located at 1525 South Elm Ave. in Owatonna.
The 2022 farm show will run Thursday, March 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The indoor show has more than 300 booths on 52,000-square-feet, with additional exhibitors outside the Four Seasons Centre.
“We’re planning on having a sold-out indoor venue, so 310 booths there, and 5 outdoor booths that are 25-foot by 50-foot,” said Brock Nelson, Tradexpos show director.
Several local farm equipment dealers are returning for the 2022 show, displaying all sizes of tractors and implements, he added.
The NAFPS will offer free farm seminars all three days, hosted by Linder Farm Network and University of Minnesota Extension. All seminars are in the second-floor hospitality area. Just off the lobby, look for stairs/signage leading up to the seminars. TJ Kartes of Saddle Butte Ag, Inc., in Blooming Prairie, will give a seminar on Saturday, March 19.
A grand prize will be given away each day, courtesy of Miner’s Outdoor & Rec in Blooming Prairie. Guests can register in the lobby when they enter the Four Seasons Centre.
Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, the grand prize is a Husqvarna 522L trimmer package. The Saturday, March 19, grand prize is a Husqvarna 455 Rancher chainsaw package.
“Come to the show and look for the grand prize stand in the entryway,” Nelson suggests.
Also located in the lobby is the long-standing Minnesota FFA Foundation silent auction, where guests can bid on some great items while supporting FFA.
COVID shelter-in-place
Nelson recalled the decision to cancel the 2020 show due to the COVID pandemic. Like many people, he followed the outbreak that was reported in January, but no one knew how serious the coronavirus outbreak would become.
“Thursday before we planned to open the show in 2020, the owner and my team made the decision to cancel the show due to concerns,” Nelson said. The next day, Minnesota officials set up emergency shelter-in-place requirements until more could be learned about the novel disease.
Tradexpos offered exhibitors a refund for their 2020 booth deposits, or they could carry the funds over to the next NAFPS. About 60 percent of the exhibitors decided to carry their funds and will be in the 2022 show.
Nelson also reached out to previous exhibitors with hopes they would return for 2022.
“Once they were confident we were going to have the show, we got them signed up,” he said.
Arnold’s Inc., Boss Supply, Inc., Kibble Equipment, Northland Farm Systems, and Ziegler Cat are bringing very large equipment this year. New exhibitors include Agroecopower, which specializes in modifications for more diesel engine performance. Another new exhibitor is Zimmerman Manufacturing, offering Contour KingST strip-till equipment and more. Quality Equipment Sales and Service will also be bringing in a large Kubota construction, ag and turf exhibit.
A very large variety of farm-related exhibits will fill out the building – from roofing and building products, to crop input suppliers, to livestock equipment, and all the infrastructure needed to run a farm. Many service-oriented vendors will also attend to assist farmers with financials, computers, auctions and ag careers.
“We’re still going to have a sold-out show in Owatonna, and I’m very grateful for that,” Nelson said.
He invites everyone to drive on over to the Steele County Fairgrounds to socialize with the farming and ag-business community, gain great information to help with the 2022 growing season, and maybe put some feelers out for something new to buy for the farm.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have all of our shows this year, and it’s worked out very well,” Nelson said. “I think we’re in very great shape for the North American Farm & Power Show!”
Parking and admission to the show is free, and food and drink for purchase is available in the Four Seasons Centre lobby.