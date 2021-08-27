Giving your all means failure will happen sometimes

GILFILLAN, Minn. – For an achiever like Julie Tesch, the word “failure” was a bad word.

Then she realized that if you live long enough, you’re going to fail sometimes – and it’s not the end of the world.

Now her advice is, “If you are passionate about something, just do it, and keep going, and realize that change doesn’t come immediately,” Tesch said, while serving on a “Women in Agriculture” forum during Farmfest. “Change takes time, and by time – it might mean decades.”

Tesch serves as president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy & Development. She manages a board of 19 members, oversees the overall management of the center, and advocates for rural Minnesota. She worked in Washington, D.C., before returning to Minnesota and farm country. Each day offers an opportunity to make farming and agriculture just a little better.

Tesch, plus four other farm women leaders, talked about how they gained the confidence and ability to serve in ag leadership roles.

The panel was led by Sarah Kuschel, 2020 Farmfest Farm Woman of the Year, and included Sara Hewitt, manager of industry relations for the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council; Carolyn Olson, vice president candidate for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation; and Corey Ramsden Scott, senior transformation manager for Land O’ Lakes.

The panel noted that many farm organizations need more women serving on leadership boards and in leadership positions. There haven’t been enough women signing up for these opportunities that help direct the future of agriculture.