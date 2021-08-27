Giving your all means failure will happen sometimes

GILFILLAN, Minn. – For an achiever like Julie Tesch, the word “failure” was a bad word.
Then she realized that if you live long enough, you’re going to fail sometimes – and it’s not the end of the world.
Now her advice is, “If you are passionate about something, just do it, and keep going, and realize that change doesn’t come immediately,” Tesch said, while serving on a “Women in Agriculture” forum during Farmfest. “Change takes time, and by time – it might mean decades.”
Tesch serves as president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy & Development. She manages a board of 19 members, oversees the overall management of the center, and advocates for rural Minnesota. She worked in Washington, D.C., before returning to Minnesota and farm country. Each day offers an opportunity to make farming and agriculture just a little better.
Tesch, plus four other farm women leaders, talked about how they gained the confidence and ability to serve in ag leadership roles.
The panel was led by Sarah Kuschel, 2020 Farmfest Farm Woman of the Year, and included Sara Hewitt, manager of industry relations for the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council; Carolyn Olson, vice president candidate for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation; and Corey Ramsden Scott, senior transformation manager for Land O’ Lakes.
The panel noted that many farm organizations need more women serving on leadership boards and in leadership positions. There haven’t been enough women signing up for these opportunities that help direct the future of agriculture.
One of the reasons that women have been less involved is “Imposter Syndrome,” when women think they aren’t good enough to serve in leadership roles.
In many cases, they are more than qualified.
“If you fail, you are not going to die. Move on to the next thing but push and try to be the best at the table,” Ramsden Scott said.
This sentiment was echoed by Hewitt, who decided to get involved on a state farm board and found a policy that needed changing.
It took her four years to get enough people willing to examine the policy and change it for the better. She never gave up despite three years of “failure.”
“Yes, it took a while, but if I wouldn’t have stood up and said anything, nobody else would have either,” Hewitt said. “Don’t be afraid to be that person that says, ‘I’m going to start because it’s the right thing to do.’ Change has to start somewhere, so we are all capable of being that change, and just start.”
On the farm
Olson has been a farmer since marrying her husband, Jonathon, in 1988. Growing up in St. Paul, Minn., Olson was warned about the challenges of farm life. She knew she had a lot to learn, but she was motivated.
“It takes a lot of asking the right questions to learn what I need to do on the farm, but I also understand that people who did not grow up in agriculture can still be very successful on the farm,” Olson said.
Even when women are taking care of the livestock, driving the tractor, ordering inputs, paying the bills and taxes, and setting up budgets, they still may consider themselves only a farmer’s wife instead of a farmer.
But when a woman gains confidence, she can feel better about herself and the farm. She can use that confidence to better manage her children, her relationships, her finances, and the farm production. She can also use that confidence for leadership roles within agriculture.
Becoming a leader often begins at the local level, said the panel. Farm Bureau, Farmers Union, or commodity groups all have leadership openings at the county level, and this is a great place to gain skills for leading.
Asking someone to serve as a mentor or serving as a mentor for someone else can greatly increase anyone’s chances for success.
Perhaps it’s sponsoring someone who wants to attend leadership training but doesn’t have the funds to take on training on their own.
Tesch said she has learned from her own mentor for more than 20 years. She strives to find mentors for young women. One bit of advice she’s followed is, “It’s not what you know, it’s not who you know, but it’s actually, who knows you.”
“The jobs that I have gotten and the leadership positions that I’ve had in organizations are because of people who knew me and knew my work,” Tesch said.
Many women in Minnesota agriculture today have benefitted from the Minnesota Agricultural Rural Leadership (MARL) program. This program is now teaching its eleventh class and focuses on dynamic leadership development for active and engaged ag and rural leaders.
Farming can be isolating with work to do from sunup to sundown, or longer. Add in the role of parenting young children, and off-the-farm jobs, and it can be impossible for many women to take on leadership development.
That’s where fellow farmers, farm families, organizations, and others can be so helpful in helping young families thrive and become confident. Individuals and leaders can develop policies or programs that will assist farm families, or they can invite a young family over for a meal and an activity for children.
“It took me going through MARL just a few years ago to realize that my personality is suited for right where I am,” Olson said. “I grew up hearing that we (women) weren’t meant to be in the foreground, but no, that’s not how I was created.”
Olson is the only extrovert in her entire family.
“It’s seeing the potential and helping women to realize their potential and their worth,” she continued. “So, when they are suffering from that Imposter Syndrome, we can walk them through that. So many of us have been through that ourselves, that we can recognize it. I think we need to be more encouraging of women of all ages, and we need to be supporting each other, and our male friends.”