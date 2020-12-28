Held selected as Harvest Hero after helping farm family with harvest

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Gavin Held often helps out farmers when he gets the chance.

In high school, he worked at a dairy farm near his hometown of Waconia, Minn. When he attended South Dakota State University, he worked at a feed lot.

He learned that Mark and Sara Hewitt, of Faribault, were farming on their own for the first time in 2020, and he jumped in and helped them out, too.

For his volunteerism and friendship that helped the Hewitts through this year, Gavin, 24, was selected as a Harvest Hero from The Mosaic Company. The award is given to acknowledge people who have helped out in big and small ways to ensure a safe and successful harvest season.

Sara nominated him for this award that was given to six deserving individuals across the nation.

“Gavin just completely showed up as a friend to help us out this year,” she said. “We made a tough decision to go out on our own this year, and his help and support as we navigated a new normal was a blessing.”

Mark and Gavin used to both work full-time at Environmental Tillage Systems in Faribault.

“They have about 600 acres they farmed this year, so this spring I helped them out a little bit running the strip tiller,” Gavin said.

When harvest arrived, he helped them out again, spending most of his evenings and weekends out at the Hewitt farm.

“He was out there with us until 2 a.m. and getting back up for his full-time job the next morning just like we were,” said Sara, who is the manager of brand development and events for the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.