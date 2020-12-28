Held selected as Harvest Hero after helping farm family with harvest

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Gavin Held often helps out farmers when he gets the chance.
In high school, he worked at a dairy farm near his hometown of Waconia, Minn. When he attended South Dakota State University, he worked at a feed lot.
He learned that Mark and Sara Hewitt, of Faribault, were farming on their own for the first time in 2020, and he jumped in and helped them out, too.
For his volunteerism and friendship that helped the Hewitts through this year, Gavin, 24, was selected as a Harvest Hero from The Mosaic Company. The award is given to acknowledge people who have helped out in big and small ways to ensure a safe and successful harvest season.
Sara nominated him for this award that was given to six deserving individuals across the nation.
“Gavin just completely showed up as a friend to help us out this year,” she said. “We made a tough decision to go out on our own this year, and his help and support as we navigated a new normal was a blessing.”
Mark and Gavin used to both work full-time at Environmental Tillage Systems in Faribault.
“They have about 600 acres they farmed this year, so this spring I helped them out a little bit running the strip tiller,” Gavin said.
When harvest arrived, he helped them out again, spending most of his evenings and weekends out at the Hewitt farm.
“He was out there with us until 2 a.m. and getting back up for his full-time job the next morning just like we were,” said Sara, who is the manager of brand development and events for the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.
Gavin became proficient at driving their tractor, running the grain cart, combining and doing fieldwork. He also worked on the equipment with Mark.
“We had a variety of breakdowns that put us about three weeks behind because we run a line of older equipment,” Sara said. “We were waiting on parts to be machined or shipped in. However, as soon as they were in, Gavin was out there helping repair and learning about some of the repairs, too.”
Gavin’s fiancé, Sienna, also helped and brought supper out to the field on nights when Sara was busy with work or children.
“It was fun being out there and helping them out,” Gavin said.
The view from the tractor or combine cab can be relaxing and is something that he appreciates after a long day of office work, he added.
Running the combine for the Hewitts also allowed him to experience the time crunch that farmers are under every spring and fall. For his “town job,” he understands that farmers demand quick responses because every hour counts when the corn is ready to harvest and there’s weather moving in.
Harvest started the first week of October and finished Dec. 9.
“As far as this year goes, we had our ups and downs, but other than that, it was fairly successful,” Gavin said. “We kept pushing through and ended up getting everything combined.”
While they will continue as friends, Mark and Gavin are no longer working in the same office. Gavin just started a new position with Salford Group. He’s going to be traveling around the country, meeting farmers and finding what works for their operations.
There’s a wedding that the Hewitts might be able to help Gavin and Sienna with if COVID-19 straightens out and spring fieldwork isn’t far off either.
“When I say we are blessed with an amazing group of friends who helped us out this year, I truly mean it,” Sara said. “We can only hope to be able to pass it on one day to a young farmer who needs some help getting started and is doing what they can to make the dream work.”
Along with the recognition, Gavin will receive a YETI cooler and a selection of items from The Mosaic Company and SharkFarmer.