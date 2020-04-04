Governor Walz has signed an Executive Order to lift hours of service requirements for certain truck drivers, in order to support the state’s agriculture community, while they work to keep Minnesotans fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, there are heightened concerns within the agricultural industry about the decrease in the commercial driver workforce and the risk it poses to efficient movement of agricultural commodities. Executive Order 20-27, signed on April 3, 2020, lifts certain regulations on hours of service, helping to facilitate safe and efficient movement of critical supplies.
“Minnesota agriculture is critical to both our economic health and our ability to keep Minnesotans fed and healthy during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will help ensure essential agriculture supplies can be transported quickly and efficiently.”
State of the State
Governor Walz will give his annual State of the State, Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. from the Governor's Residence. The address will be streamed live and you can tune in on local news or his Facebook page. You can share comments or reactions on social media using #MNSOTS.