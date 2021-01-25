Increased hemp production comes with challenges to work out

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has documented significant growth in the state’s industrial hemp program with over 700 registered grow locations in 2020.

There are hurdles to overcome to bring this industry into compliance with the Minnesota Seed Law, said Denise Thiede, Minnesota Department of Ag section manager for seed, weed, hemp, and biotechnology.

“In 2020, we had 852 samples, we had about a 10 percent failure rate and that comes at a significant cost to growers, so that is a concern in this new and developing industry,” Thiede said, speaking at the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association annual meeting held virtually on Jan. 13.

There are four types of hemp varieties found in Minnesota, including varieties raised for hemp grain (about 48 percent), hemp fiber (about 9 percent), CBD (about 38 percent) and CBG (about 5 percent).

In 2016, Minnesota had six licensed hemp growers and no licensed processors. In 2020, the state had 461 licensed growers and 235 licensed processors. The area used to grow hemp in 2020 included 4,690 acres and 282,800 square feet indoors.

Much of the CBD and CBG production is raised indoors.

Minnesota’s industrial hemp pilot program ended on Dec. 31, 2020, and a USDA-approved commercial program began on Jan. 1, 2021.

Under the new program, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture must collect and maintain legal descriptions and GPS locations for each field or greenhouse where hemp is produced. Licensed producers must also report their hemp acres to their FSA office.