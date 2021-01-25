Increased hemp production comes with challenges to work out

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has documented significant growth in the state’s industrial hemp program with over 700 registered grow locations in 2020.
There are hurdles to overcome to bring this industry into compliance with the Minnesota Seed Law, said Denise Thiede, Minnesota Department of Ag section manager for seed, weed, hemp, and biotechnology.
“In 2020, we had 852 samples, we had about a 10 percent failure rate and that comes at a significant cost to growers, so that is a concern in this new and developing industry,” Thiede said, speaking at the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association annual meeting held virtually on Jan. 13.
There are four types of hemp varieties found in Minnesota, including varieties raised for hemp grain (about 48 percent), hemp fiber (about 9 percent), CBD (about 38 percent) and CBG (about 5 percent).
In 2016, Minnesota had six licensed hemp growers and no licensed processors. In 2020, the state had 461 licensed growers and 235 licensed processors. The area used to grow hemp in 2020 included 4,690 acres and 282,800 square feet indoors.
Much of the CBD and CBG production is raised indoors.
Minnesota’s industrial hemp pilot program ended on Dec. 31, 2020, and a USDA-approved commercial program began on Jan. 1, 2021.
Under the new program, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture must collect and maintain legal descriptions and GPS locations for each field or greenhouse where hemp is produced. Licensed producers must also report their hemp acres to their FSA office.
Within 15 days of harvest, an MDA Inspector must collect samples of the produced flower material preferably with the producer or authorized representative present. Testing is done in a Drug Enforcement Agency-registered lab to determine THC levels. Any samples and crops with over .30 percent THC on a dry weight basis must be destroyed.
Samples with an acceptable Hemp THC level of .30 percent or less are considered hemp for the purposes of compliance.
Growers will receive “negligent violations” for hemp lots that fail and are over 0.5 percent THC. If there are three violations within a five-year period, the grower loses their license.
Thiede said the USDA just released the final rule on Jan. 15, 2021, and Minnesota will be updating their USDA plan accordingly. Hemp licensees can expect changes in many aspects of the program, including the number of days from sampling to harvest, which will likely revert back to 30 days, the timeframe that was used in the pilot program.
In addition to setting up these rules, the Minnesota Department of Ag is working on methods for following the Minnesota Seed Law. All seed sold in Minnesota must be properly labeled to meet the requirements of the Seed Law including truth-in-labeling.
“We are not seeing any hemp seed coming into Minnesota that is properly labeled, and that is one of the big challenges that we are planning to tackle in 2021 – trying to bring that hemp seed industry into compliance with the Seed Law,” Thiede concluded.
0129 hemp.png
Denise Thiede, Minnesota Department of Ag section manager for seed, weed, hemp, and biotechnology, presented information on the use of industrial hemp varieties in Minnesota.