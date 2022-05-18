Invisible Injury: Recovery from weather events will take time

BENSON, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz made an afternoon trip to Swift County on May 18. The purpose: to learn more about the Thursday, May 12 Derecho that passed through western Minnesota.

Meeting with local and state leaders, county emergency managers, first responders, media, and others, Walz wanted to hear more about damage to the region.

The challenges, he said, include the damage is very widespread. And while emergency services did what was needed during the storm, the hard part, he said, is getting through the recovery.

Those attending agreed that anyone with damage should take a lot of photographs of the damage. Contacting their insurance companies is needed, but in addition, individuals need to send photos with short notes of the damage to their county emergency management director.

The web address for all county emergency management offices is https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/contact/Pages/county-emergency-managers.aspx.

By providing that complete information, the Homeland Security and Emergency Management can combine the information to seek disaster aid, said Joe Kelly, Homeland Security and Emergency Management director.

In addition, any farm families that are still struggling may contact the Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline at (833) 600-2670. Leave a message if there is no answer. This helpline connects callers to financial help, mental health counselors, legal assistance, and more. Calls are confidential, but counselors may ask for a first name and phone number in case of a dropped call. Translation services are available in all languages.

Minnesota farmers also have 10 advocates that work across the state to help with these very types of situations, said Commissioner of Ag Thom Peterson, who also attended the meeting in Benson.

Please watch for more information as this is a developing story.

