A dire situation erupted across Iowa and into Illinois following a 700-mile-long derecho. The derecho moved into Iowa about 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, arriving in central Iowa by about 11 a.m. with winds greater than 100 miles per hour.
After 14 hours, the storm had traveled almost 800 miles with rainfall amounts of a few tenths to several inches.
"The state climatologists said the storm traveled a total of 770 miles, ending in western Ohio. My guess is the effected area was about 80 or more miles wide and river to river," said Jay Harmon, Associate Dean & Director, Ag & Natural Resources Extension at Iowa State University via a post to this reporter on Facebook on Aug. 11, 2020, when asked for information about the storm.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture is estimating 10 million acres have been affected. The damage was so severe that it could be seen by satellite as a lighter shade of green across most of central Iowa.
As of Aug. 14, it was still unknown the full extent of the damage.