Kernza(TM) and Perennial Promise Grower Co-op

MADISON, Minn. -- As an exciting of a day as we get out here in west central Minnesota occurred on July 8.

Many organizations, farmers and individuals came together to celebrate Kernza(TM) at the A-Frame Farm of Madison. Operated by Luke and Ali Peterson, and mentored by Carmen and Lucy Fernholz, the farmers displayed a beautiful 80-acre stand of three-year-old Kernza, which is an intermediate wheatgrass.

Over 100 people came to the field day sponsored by the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) along with the University of Minnesota, and the Perennial Promise Grower Co-op. https://www.perennialpromise.com/.

Minnesota Forever Green Initiative has been engaged in research and development of this ground-breaking crop for several years in partnership with The Land Institute (Kansas), where the grain was first developed. The UMN and Land Institute research team includes ecologists, breeders, agronomists and food scientists working on everything from increasing seed size and yields to field trials and commercial opportunities.

A portion of the field day was supported by AFRI Sustainable Agricultural Systems Coordinated Agricultural Project (SAS-CAP) grant no. 2020-68012-31934 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

