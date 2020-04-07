WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) issued a statement following the news that the Administration has granted the state of Minnesota’s request for federal disaster assistance due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Congressional Delegation urged the Administration to approve Minnesota’s request for a major declaration due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Klobuchar said. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief.”
On April 5, Klobuchar and Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), along with Representatives Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-1), Angie Craig (D-MN-2), Dean Phillips (D-MN-3), Betty McCollum (D-MN-4), Ilhan Omar (D-MN-5), Tom Emmer (R-MN-6), Collin Peterson (D-MN-7), and Pete Stauber (R-MN-8) urged the Administration to approve Minnesota’s request for a major disaster declaration due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.