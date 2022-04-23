Lawn care is easier with well-maintained equipment

There’s a sense of pride when a farmstead has a beautiful mown lawn.

Keeping blades sharp and the mower deck clean, plus mowing at the correct height, will go a long way toward creating that perfect lawn.

“When you get to the matter of cutting with a lawnmower, one of our commercial mowers, or whether it’s a compact utility tractor – it really is about maintaining the blades, maintaining their sharpness, and ensuring they are balanced and the deck is level,” said Andrew Jones, John Deere rural lifestyle and hay market specialist. Products he has worked with include small tractors, turf equipment, John Deere Gators, riding lawnmowers, and commercial mowing equipment. He currently handles parts or aftermarket products for John Deere compact utility tractors (1-5 Series), John Deere Gators, and John Deere hay equipment parts.

When it comes to lawnmowers, Jones recommends getting down by the grass and checking for brown tips. If there is a little space of dead tissue at the top, that could be a sign of dull mower blades. Clean-cut grass blades indicate sharp mower blades.

In general, northern lawns are a mixture of Kentucky bluegrass varieties, plus perennial ryegrass, and fescues. All these plants thrive between 50-75 degrees, with root growth stimulated by soil temps above 32 degrees.

Clovers, creeping Charlie, dandelions, and wild violets are often part of the lawn scape, too, and these are not necessarily bad in a farm setting. These plants provide cover and offer flowers for pollinators.

“No Mow May,” has become a popular practice for homeowners that want to help pollinators. By waiting until June to begin raking or mowing the lawn – or until the dandelions are blooming – ground or stem-nesting pollinators are awake and have flown off.

When mowing time arrives, mowing at the proper height will keep grass growing for a nice thick lawn.

A typical residential Midwest lawn does well at a height of 3 inches. This height allows roots to grow deep, and the grass can shade out some weeds.

Mowing involves removing no more than one-third of the leaf tissue – so mow before the grass reaches 4.5 inches. In most cases, that’s going to mean mowing more in the spring during the growth surge, less during the hot months of summer, and more again in the fall during the fall recovery. It’s all going to depend on rainfall – more rain usually means more mowing.

In general, grass can be kept a little longer in drought conditions. This helps the grass stay alive despite heat and minimal rain.

Change the direction of mowing by 90 degrees each time you mow, if possible.

If the grass is extra-long, consider bagging to reduce the development of heavy thatch that can create a barrier against good grass development and growth. Very early June or mid-August through September are good times to bag grass or dethatch lawns.

Jones pointed out that homeowners are used to cleaning and servicing their vehicles and tractors but may need a reminder that mowers need just as much care.

Ensuring that blades and belts are tight and that fluid levels are checked and filled according to the owner’s manual is essential for machine longevity. Picking up sticks or rocks prior to each mowing, as well as raking up acorns, walnuts, or trash will save on equipment.

“You have trees that may drop different fruits or nuts, or trees that shed a lot of limbs. If you mow through them, you’ll find those types of conditions can wear on blades quickly,” he said. “You may have some denting, and issues with the blade quality. You may have to replace the blades if there is damage from the conditions they have been used in.”

Power washing mowing equipment after each use can also increase the longevity of a mower. Jones mentioned that the John Deere Load-N-Go Attachments for sub-compact and compact utility tractors offer a great way to use the tractor’s loader to pick up the mower deck. You can move the mower deck wherever you need for washing and servicing to greatly increase the longevity of the machine and quality of grass cut.

He added that John Deere dealerships offer maintenance programs for both the spring and fall, as well as sell battery chargers that send small amounts of energy to your battery during the off-season.

Lawnmowers also need their wheels checked. With everything that farm lawnmowers run over, checking tire pressure every time is a good idea.

Don’t worry if you purchased your used mower somewhere else either, the John Deere dealership can likely still handle any issues.

Be sure to look through the owner’s manual for information on what items need greasing – such as grease points, axles, 3-point lift arms, and various deck components. A schedule is often included so you know when to complete servicing.

Checking and changing air filters, changing and/or topping off the oil, checking hydraulic fluid levels, and transmission fluid are all important. If the schedule calls for service every 100 hours, and you only use 70 hours in a growing season, be sure to complete that servicing before the next year.

“The cleaner and more well-maintained you take care of your equipment – the better you do that – the better it’s going to last and the better it’s going to perform for you,” Jones said.

Some information for this article was obtained from the University of Minnesota Extension Lawn Care materials.

