The Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition report for April 6, 2020 showed conditions over most of Minnesota's farmland improved from one year ago.
Topsoil moisture as of April 5 was 47 percent surplus, 51 percent adequate and 2 percent short or very short. One year ago, top moisture was 58 percent surplus and 42 percent adequate.
Subsoil moisture for early April 2020 was 49 percent surplus, 50 percent adequate and 1 percent short. One year ago, surplus subsoil moisture was 52 percent, 47 percent adequate and 1 percent short.
Accumulated moisture of 1.75 inches fell in Northwest Minnesota between March 30-April 5, with lesser amounts to the south.
Farmers spread some manure. Calving continued. Farmers hoped conditions would dry up so fieldwork could begin.