Market research helps beef industry move ahead

In a capitalistic society, we sometimes see new businesses with marvelous potential that don’t succeed. One reason is that many new businesses lack the capital to build demand.

Leaders in the cattle industry recognized this when they organized the Beef Checkoff in the mid-1980s.

Within the framework of the checkoff, the beef industry works together to complete market research to understand consumers.

Targeted promotion then helps build demand for beef.

“Consumption is one thing and demand is another. Though they are highly correlated, demand is all about preference. We want to make sure that beef is (ready and available) – when consumers want it, how they want it, and where they want it,” said Minnesota Beef Council Chief Executive Officer Kelly Schmidt.

One way that the checkoff builds demand is through the Federation of State Beef Councils’ and the Minnesota Beef Council’s use of a consumer research dashboard.

The dashboard helps staff and leadership identify ways to develop future demand.

When a bovine – born in Minnesota – is sold, $1 is collected as the checkoff. Fifty cents is sent to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, and 50 cents is retained by the Minnesota Beef Council.

The Minnesota Beef Council uses some of their checkoff dollars to learn more about consumers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and the surrounding metro area, as well as consumers in Greater Minnesota.

They contract with the Federation of State Beef Councils to complete a carefully-developed consumer research program. The Federation has honed their skills in getting accurate consumer information. Part of this program focuses on sending questionnaires to about 150 consumers, ages 18-65, in each market area.

The answers are tabulated and compared with surrounding states, as well as nationally. Using “dashboard” graphics, beef leaders can understand and evaluate the consumer information – and how consumer opinion has changed.

The questionnaire has a variety of questions. For instance, consumers turned to beef to prepare in their homes during the COVID pandemic. With the pandemic waning, what are consumers cooking now? Are they buying beef? In what way – when eating out, or for continued home use? Do they see beef as a healthy food and good source of protein?

Questions may focus on what they consider most when they are shopping for and eating beef. Is it taste? Is it a great source of nutrition? Is it food safety? Is it a good value for the money? Is it that beef is a quick, fast, and easy-to-prepare item?

Questions include, “When did you last hear or see, ‘Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner?’” and have they noticed other beef advertising.

Consumers are also asked how knowledgeable they feel about beef production and would they like to learn more.

“We have many questions, and then we try to gauge their overall reasons for what they are doing,” Schmidt said. “We are looking at those demand-drivers – why they are demanding a certain product.

“We look at beef industry ‘trust’, and then we try to look at the awareness of the brand – which is important to us, too.”

Both the staff at the Minnesota Beef Council and the Board of Directors use the mostly proprietary information.

They have learned that Minnesota consumers want good taste – first and foremost. The Federation market research has determined that 61 percent of U.S. consumers who eat beef weekly choose it because it tastes good. That number is even higher in Minnesota – about 70 percent – want their beef to taste great.

“That’s beef’s biggest advantage – that’s why companies try to emulate a burger. It is a unique and great-tasting protein,” Schmidt said.

To meet that goal of great taste, when Schmidt talks to the Minnesota Beef Council Board of Directors, he always says that “beef quality is everyone’s responsibility.” That means getting cattle into the Choice or Prime grades for the best flavor and taste experience.

“If it is in the Select grade, it doesn’t have that high quality marbling, doesn’t have that flavor, doesn’t have that tenderness, doesn’t have that juiciness – we know that consumers aren’t going to like it,” he said. “That is how we use the consumer research dashboard. It shows us taste is important.”

Minnesotans are also demanding beef as a good source of protein. Beef no longer must be as lean as it once was, as consumers are learning that some types of fat in moderation may be included in a healthy diet.

And there are some consumer-driven demands that are outside the producer’s control, such as making beef flexible enough for many types of meals. That’s where the Minnesota Beef Council’s promotional work and recipe preparation pays off to build demand.

Additional information from the consumer research dashboard focuses on beef production and the consumer’s perception. Among the Twin Cities and outstate consumers, about 43 percent of respondents said they were not knowledgeable about beef production.

“We have a story to tell not only in Minneapolis/St. Paul, but we realize outstate that we have to sometimes show how we raise these animals in terms of getting consumer trust,” he said.

Previously, the Minnesota Beef Council contracted with the Federation of State Beef Councils to receive results every few years, but Schmidt wants to begin updating this information annually. He thinks a yearly dashboard will help the Beef Council see how trends are changing. It’s relatively inexpensive, too, he said.

With funding from the Beef Checkoff, consumer research reveals important information that helps build demand for beef.

