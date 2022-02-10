MCGA discusses policy priorities for 2022

Winter meetings are typically a time of connecting, learning, and gearing up for another growing season in a few short months. Those meetings also include work on setting policy priorities for the new year. It’s an important time for ag groups as the right policies in place at the local, state, and national levels can often mean the difference between success and failure on the farm.
The Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) recently set their policy priorities for 2022 during the Minnesota Ag Expo, and one of the places they started was year-round ethanol. After a recent federal court decision brought it to a halt at the national level, the MCGA is working on selling ethanol year-round at the state level.
“We tried last year to get year-round E15 approved in Minnesota,” recalled Tim Waibel, immediate past president of the MCGA. “That’s one thing we’re continuing to work on. We recently met with one of the Senate leads in Mankato (at MN Ag Expo), and he’s confident that he has enough votes in the Senate.”
However, Waibel said it will take some work to see similar success in the House of Representatives. While the corn growers have support in the House for year-round E15, it’s likely going to take more votes to push it over the finish line.
“We were so surprised when they took E15 away on the national level,” Waibel added. “That’s something we’ll be working with others on to get fixed. We’ll likely need it to get passed on the federal level to make sure we can get it done at the state level, too.”
Year-round ethanol is a big key for Minnesota corn growers because 80 percent of the corn grown in Minnesota goes to other states. Waibel said if Minnesotans could use five percent more ethanol in their tanks at the state level, that would help take at least a little of the edge off of rising gas prices.
Crop protection products are another important policy priority for the MCGA at both the national and state levels. Last year, Minnesota farmers saw a push to label at least some of the available seeds and crop protection products. Waibel said if that went into effect, Minnesota would be the only state with those kinds of requirements.
“We might be able to move past them one year, but labeling requirements come up regularly,” he said. “We’ll be at the state capitol battling against these requirements because they would be cumbersome to the manufacturing companies because of the extra cost, which in turn would get passed on to farmers, who already face significantly higher costs this year.
“People behind the push for labeling are concerned about neonicotinoids,” he added. “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently studying this class of insecticides because of potential effects on wildlife. However, the interesting thing is ‘neo-nicks’ are actually more prevalent in the Twin Cities metro area than they are in farm country. So, we’re working with the DNR on the project.”
Fertilizer prices are on the rise in 2022, and Waibel says it’s a problem that won’t be solved legislatively. Part of the problem is that the U.S. relies so heavily on other countries for the ingredients to make fertilizer. Part of the challenge may be which countries are selling those ingredients into the U.S.
“We are very reliant on foreign countries for fertilizer, and some of those countries might not be our best friends,” Waibel said. “But we have to get these ingredients into the U.S. to make our crop protection products. We’ve got to make it easier to get these things into our country.”
One of the national policy issues the MCGA are interested in is the development of the next farm bill, always a key to farmer success. Waibel thinks most farmers will say the farm bill works well, especially in tough times.
“I know a lot of farmers had to use crop insurance last year because of so much variability in production at the country level,” he recalled. “While there are always tweaks you can make, the bill has worked pretty well.”
Farm groups around the country are putting pressure on the Biden administration to seek more overseas trade deals for American commodities. American farmers produce way more products than the U.S. can use domestically, which means trade opportunities are more important than ever.
“The USMCA (U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement) is a great thing,” he said. “I know it can be tweaked because there are things that keep showing up in courts, which isn’t unusual at all for trade agreements. That means we’ll need to stay on top of the USMCA, too.”
Carbon pipelines are another topic of conversation among the state’s corn growers. He says it’s “coming into play,” but notes the corn growers are still learning about the two that are getting proposed.
“It will be a great thing for the ethanol industry if it gets worked out,” Waibel said. “However, it will impact a lot of rural farms where these pipelines go through. They capture the carbon from ethanol plants and pump it through one line going to North Dakota and another heading to Illinois.
“They use pressure to push that carbon back into the ground,” he concluded.