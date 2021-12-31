Metzler explains purpose of Cattlemen’s Beef Board

HINCKLEY, Minn. – The Beef Checkoff has increased the demand for beef over 35 years.

Congress included the development of the Beef Checkoff program in the 1985 Farm Bill. Today, there are 22 different commodity checkoff programs.

Cattle producers organized a checkoff program shortly after the passage of that Farm Bill. They received approval to collect $1 each time a head of cattle was sold, and the equivalent for imported box beef.

Through hard work and a clear vision, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) reached its 35th birthday in 2021.

“Why do we have a checkoff? We had a significant image problem with ourselves in the 1970s and 1980s as a beef industry,” said Sarah Metzler, director of organizational communications for the CBB.

Metzler gave the keynote address at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention and explained that in the early 1980s, The Beverly Hills Diet was published. The book said people could lose weight rapidly by eating fruit for 10 days, then adding carbs, and finally adding protein. As the United States moved away from an agrarian society, consumers were encouraged to reduce the amount of red meat they were eating.

Beef demand and consumption were dropping, until 81-year-old actress Clara Peller introduced the memorable slogan, “Where’s the beef?” in Wendy’s 1984 commercials.

“It was the most iconic program and promotion of its era,” Metzler said. “It didn’t belong to our industry, it belonged to Wendy’s, which we love, but it wasn’t ours.”