MFU vice president focuses on policy/local markets

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. – New leadership is finding its way onto Minnesota’s farm political platform.
One of those new leaders is Anne Schwagerl, 36, who was recently elected vice president of Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU).
She enjoys working on policy, while also having a heart for local food production and marketing.
“I will be working to support the Minnesota Farmers Union staff and reach out and engage with our members, especially young and emerging farmers,” she said, talking about her responsibilities as vice president of the grassroots lobbying and education group.
Anne, originally from New Prague, Minn., and her husband, Peter, are both graduates of Gustavus Adolphus College. They joined the Schwagerl farming operation in Big Stone County in 2012. They raise about 400 acres of organic crops, including corn, soybeans, oats, Kernza, and winter camelina, and help Peter’s parents farm another 400 acres. Peter and Anne also direct-market pork.
One of the reasons the Schwagerls chose to farm is to “eat like kings.”
“We found that the way to do that is to raise it yourself. Then you know from seed to finish what went into your food,” Anne said. “We want to provide that experience to others, because not everyone can raise their own food.”
Previously, she’s worked on MFU’s programming to match farmer producers with end-users via farmers’ markets and direct marketing. For the past two years, she’s also served as the farmer/consultant for Minnesota Cooks. This program is devoted to celebrating and cultivating partnerships between Minnesota farmers and chefs, cooks, and restaurant owners.
Under the direction of Claudine Arndt, manager, and Katie Cannon, photographer, the Minnesota Cooks program thrives with colorful calendars and stories of farmers.
When COVID struck in 2020, Anne and others challenged the Minnesota Cooks team to refresh the program. The team built an online platform called “Minnesota Foodshed” that brings farmers and food buyers together. Access to Minnesota Foodshed is free for one year with a one-year membership to MFU. Thereafter it’s $70 per year.
“We are excited to grow and scale up Minnesota Foodshed,” she said. “Reaching more people is going to be the focus of a good share of the winter.”
MFU believes small farms can be successful and offer a good quality of life to individuals and families.
In addition to crops, raising livestock is an important facet that can allow small farms to thrive – especially if a farm can develop good direct markets for their high-quality meat products.
To help with this, MFU is working toward developing local meat processing facilities. The farm group received a large grant to work on butchering facilities at two community colleges – Central Lakes College in Staples, Minn., and Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minn.
With the grant, they are developing a mobile facility where students can learn and practice how to humanely slaughter animals for food.
“You want to treat your animals with respect, because you put in the work as the producer to raise a premium product,” she said. “The challenge for us who direct-market is to find quality butchers.”
Policy work
In addition to local food advocacy and promotion, Anne works on policy. That’s what drew her initially to MFU.
When she was 28, she and Peter, along with their two-month-old baby, attended their first MFU policy meeting as county delegates.
“That was my ‘aha’ moment,” she said. “I saw the work of the policy deliberations that we do, and then quite boldly, I marched myself up to Thom Peterson, MFU Government Relations Director and now Minnesota Ag Commissioner, introduced myself, and volunteered for the next year’s policy committee.
“I wanted to learn more,” she added.
Anne and Peter now have two school-age children. They’ve attended a myriad of county, state, and national meetings, and from 2017-21, Anne served as the secretary of MFU. She also serves on the board of governors of Farmers Union Industries and completed the World Farmers Organization-Gymnasium Young Farmer Leader training. She is the Next Generation representative on the National Farmers Union Board of Directors.
“Another part of my work will be to continue the advocacy; specifically around local foods and the role farmers can play in mitigating the effects of climate change,” she said.
Anne is the second woman to take on the role of MFU vice president. The first woman to serve as MFU vice president was Norma Hanson, Goodridge, Minn., who passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, at the age of 90.
Joining Anne in a similar role is Carolyn Olson, Cottonwood, Minn., who was just elected vice president of Minnesota Farm Bureau. Carolyn is the first woman to serve in that capacity. The Olsons are also organic farmers.