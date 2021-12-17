MFU vice president focuses on policy/local markets

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. – New leadership is finding its way onto Minnesota’s farm political platform.

One of those new leaders is Anne Schwagerl, 36, who was recently elected vice president of Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU).

She enjoys working on policy, while also having a heart for local food production and marketing.

“I will be working to support the Minnesota Farmers Union staff and reach out and engage with our members, especially young and emerging farmers,” she said, talking about her responsibilities as vice president of the grassroots lobbying and education group.

Anne, originally from New Prague, Minn., and her husband, Peter, are both graduates of Gustavus Adolphus College. They joined the Schwagerl farming operation in Big Stone County in 2012. They raise about 400 acres of organic crops, including corn, soybeans, oats, Kernza, and winter camelina, and help Peter’s parents farm another 400 acres. Peter and Anne also direct-market pork.

One of the reasons the Schwagerls chose to farm is to “eat like kings.”

“We found that the way to do that is to raise it yourself. Then you know from seed to finish what went into your food,” Anne said. “We want to provide that experience to others, because not everyone can raise their own food.”

Previously, she’s worked on MFU’s programming to match farmer producers with end-users via farmers’ markets and direct marketing. For the past two years, she’s also served as the farmer/consultant for Minnesota Cooks. This program is devoted to celebrating and cultivating partnerships between Minnesota farmers and chefs, cooks, and restaurant owners.