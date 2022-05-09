Minnesota Beef Council extends Requests for Proposals

Beef researchers may have an opportunity for funding from the Minnesota Beef Checkoff.

Currently, the Minnesota Beef Council Research Committee is extending Requests for Proposals or RFPs to organized and qualified research institutions.

Projects in five research areas are considered for funding:

• Human Nutrition: Research on establishing beef as part of the human diet.

• Beef Safety: Meat processing facility research into understanding and preventing food-borne illness or concerns, such as salmonella or E. coli.

• Product Quality: Meat science research including production studies tied to an end product. This includes pre-harvest data and influences. The livestock must be harvested, and the carcass data researched.

• Sustainability: Research in this area focuses on climate and the environment, and the entirety of a bovine’s impact from birth to death.

• New Product Development: This research develops new cuts of beef or new ways that beef can be prepared.

Kelly Schmidt, Minnesota Beef Council CEO, explained that the Beef Checkoff Research Committee must tie funding to end product value.

“These are the main areas of research we can support,” Schmidt said. “It’s very important and our committee takes that job very seriously because we need solid research in all of these areas to really help develop our programming into the future.”

Congress included the development of the Beef Checkoff program in the 1985 Farm Bill. Cattle producers organized a checkoff program shortly after the passage of that Farm Bill. They received approval to collect $1 each time a head of cattle was sold, and the equivalent for imported box beef.

For every $1 that is invested in the Beef Checkoff, $11.91 is returned to the industry, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Board. A return on investment study is conducted every five years, and another one is due to begin in 2022. Cornell University has been hired in the past to conduct this study.

Of every dollar collected, 50 cents goes to Minnesota Beef Council. The elected board is made up of 16 elected board members. Seven serve on the Research Committee and nine serve on the Promotion Committee.

Council members join the committee of their choice, and it’s based on their background and personal preferences, Schmidt said. These committees allocate checkoff dollars.

Schmidt added that all aspects of the state and national Beef Checkoff financial budgets are scrutinized and audited.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board includes 101 directors that meet twice yearly. The number of directors is based on cattle numbers for each state, with one director for 500,000 head. For each million head thereafter, the state gets another director.

Minnesota has two directors: Bill Post, Chandler, Minn., and Jeri Hanson, Comfrey, Minn. Each director is appointed by the USDA Secretary of Agriculture and serves a three-year term.

“Because this is a mandatory checkoff program, the voice and the direction need to come from the producers, and it does,” Schmidt said. “It’s a good system, so that producers who are paying into this checkoff have a voice in what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“From start to finish, the Beef Checkoff has the input and guidance and direction from the producers, which makes sense. The forefathers put that together and that’s how it needs to be,” Schmidt concluded.

