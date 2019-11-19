SAINT PAUL, Minn. – With over 950 head competing in the junior show, more than 270 participants in the judging contest and just under 400 participants in the showmanship, the 2019 Beef Expo was one of biggest in the expo’s history. The four-day event over MEA weekend was jam packed with activities and exhibitors.
“The event was just a fantastic even. It’s really grown into quite an overall beef exposition and ag exhibition,” said Kent Thiesse after the show. “The junior activities that go on are second to none, then you throw in a high-quality sale and a very good trade show, plus all the other ongoing educational activities.”
One of the main events at expo is the MYBEP program where cattle producers from different breeds donated a heifer that was then awarded to deserving young person working on starting their own herd. Since the program started, 145 heifers have been awarded.
“We do the MYBEP symposium the first day, and this year we brought in Lance Pekus, the Ninja Cowboy, as the keynote speaker,” Thiesse said. “That event has really evolved into a real good kickoff for the Beef Expo.
Pekus’s keynote address focused on setting goals and overcoming obstacles to achieve those goals. He talked about maintaining the “stick to it” attitude needed to see one’s goals successfully accomplished.
It was a fitting topic as one group of youth was finishing up their MYBEP heifer program and a new group was competing to start the next day. The heifers were awarded on Saturday, Oct. 19, following the sale show and auction. The 2019 MYBEP achievement award was presented to the outstanding 2018 MYBEP heifer recipient, based on a number of criteria. This year’s achievement award went to Magen Tol of Canby, Minn.
The top selling animal on the sale went for $6,250. It was a Simmental bred by K-LER Cattle Company and purchased by Riley Neft. The second animal sold went for $5,700. That was an Angus bred by Nesler Family Farms and purchased by Scharpe Angus, LLC.
“Most of the breeds averaged between $2,000-2,500. The Angus were a little higher, as they averaged a little over $3,000,” he said. “The commercial steers and club calves were $1,600 and the commercial heifers just under $1,200.”
The big events were the prospect calf show on Saturday evening and the junior heifer show on Sunday, Oct. 20. With over 900 animals being exhibited, the shows were fast paced and ran smoothly.
A special thank you goes out to all the volunteers that helped with staging cattle and working the ring to keep the show moving.
The judges this year were Amanda Schnoor of Chowchilla, Calif., and Jack Ward of Plattsburg, Mo. Both had a tough job on their hands when selecting the Supreme Champion females.
Tucker Bayer of Ringle, Wis., earned Supreme Champion female for the second year in a row, but this year with a Simmental.
The Supreme Reserve Champion also went to a Simmental, exhibited by Julianna Wise of Decorah, Iowa.
“I want to put out a big thank you to the Minnesota Hereford breeders and junior members for all their support,” Thiesse said. “They were the feature breed this year and provided a lot of our volunteer support throughout the weekend to make all these activities happen.”
Every year, a different breed is featured during the Expo. Representatives of that breed have a responsibility to provide help and assistance throughout the event.
Next year, the 2020 Minnesota Beef Expo will feature the Charolais breed. The dates for next year are Oct. 15-18.