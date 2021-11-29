Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation elects new leadership

A new president has been elected to the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation. Dan Glessing, who served as vice president for seven years, ran for president after Kevin Paap announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Paap served as president for 16 years, and for a total of 24 years in various Farm Bureau roles.

So, it was a momentous event when the vote for the new president took place, Nov. 19, 2021, at the 103rd Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) annual meeting. They met mostly-in-person at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington, with Glessing in attendance.

After the vote, Glessing posted a video on social media accepting his new position.

“Greetings Minnesota Farm Bureau members, I'm so excited to represent you as your president – 14th president of Minnesota Farm Bureau. I can't wait to get to work on your behalf and can't wait to meet all of you."

Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local associations who sent 94 delegates to vote in this year’s elections.

Glessing, 43, of Waverly, Minn., announced his candidacy back on March 29.

“I feel that I can fulfill the duties of the office well and give back to the organization that has advocated for farmers all across Minnesota through this role,” he noted in a Facebook post at the time he announced his candidacy. “I look forward to having conversations with county members in the upcoming months as we lead up to the election in November at the MFBF Annual Meeting.”

Glessing and his wife, Seena, farm in partnership with his family in Wright County. They have dairy cattle and grow alfalfa, corn, and soybeans.