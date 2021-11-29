Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation elects new leadership

A new president has been elected to the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation. Dan Glessing, who served as vice president for seven years, ran for president after Kevin Paap announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.
Paap served as president for 16 years, and for a total of 24 years in various Farm Bureau roles.
So, it was a momentous event when the vote for the new president took place, Nov. 19, 2021, at the 103rd Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) annual meeting. They met mostly-in-person at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington, with Glessing in attendance.
After the vote, Glessing posted a video on social media accepting his new position.
“Greetings Minnesota Farm Bureau members, I'm so excited to represent you as your president – 14th president of Minnesota Farm Bureau. I can't wait to get to work on your behalf and can't wait to meet all of you."
Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local associations who sent 94 delegates to vote in this year’s elections.
Glessing, 43, of Waverly, Minn., announced his candidacy back on March 29.
“I feel that I can fulfill the duties of the office well and give back to the organization that has advocated for farmers all across Minnesota through this role,” he noted in a Facebook post at the time he announced his candidacy. “I look forward to having conversations with county members in the upcoming months as we lead up to the election in November at the MFBF Annual Meeting.”
Glessing and his wife, Seena, farm in partnership with his family in Wright County. They have dairy cattle and grow alfalfa, corn, and soybeans.
At the November annual meeting, elected vice president was Carolyn Olson of Cottonwood, Minn. She fills Glessing’s vacated one-year position and intends to run for vice president again next year.
Olson and her husband, Jonathan, raise pigs and organic crops. She previously served as MFBF director in District III.
Olson is the first woman to serve as vice president of MFBF.
“Carolyn was an excellent board member, and she’ll make a great vice president,” Glessing said.
Olson tested positive for COVID right before the annual meeting, and while she was feeling just a little sick, she was required to isolate at home. She submitted a video and a letter asking delegates to support her.
“I am so thankful for the technology that allowed me to submit a video,” she said. “I’m thankful for all of those that supported Dan and myself, and I am very excited to be able to work on behalf of members all over the state of Minnesota.”
Since Olson was the District III director, her position was immediately open. The delegates elected Peter Bakken of Luverne, as the new District III director.
Bakken farms and raises cattle in Rock County at Blac-X Farms, Inc.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Keith Allen of Kenyon in Goodhue County and Miles Kuschel from Sebeka in Cass County.
Appointed to serve one-year terms on the board of directors were Promotion & Education Committee Chair Amanda Cook from Center City in Chisago County and Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chair Caitlin Keck of Owatonna in Steele County.
Glessing said his new responsibilities as president include helping to carry out the work the board of directors sets forward.
“I’m one of the spokespersons, but we work as a team as far as promoting and being that person to talk about what Farm Bureau is doing,” Glessing said. “I’m just excited to lead this organization.”