Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation sets 2023 legislative session priorities

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) board of directors recently set their 2023 legislative session priority issues at the 104th Annual State Meeting, Nov. 17-19, 2022.
“The strength of Farm Bureau lies in its members and our policy development process,” said Dan Glessing, MFBF president. “Our delegate sessions, where we discuss issues surfaced by our counties, helps us identify what’s most important to keep agriculture thriving in our state.”
The following items will be prioritized at the next Minnesota legislative session. The Minnesota Legislature is adjourned until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at noon.
• Beginning and Emerging Farmers: Support the next generation and those interested in entering agriculture.
• Clean Energy and Sustainability: Further development of renewable fuel, additional alternative energy sources, and improving the environment through voluntary climate-smart practices.
• Healthcare Accessibility: Work toward increased affordability of health insurance and healthcare, including mental health resources.
• Research and Investment: Drive the future of agriculture through practical research, education, and innovation.
• Rural Connectivity: Ensure broadband and cellular service meets the needs to increased technology demands in agriculture.
• Rural Vitality: Strengthen our communities by addressing needs around childcare, workforce development, and infrastructure.
The issues were established from MFBF grassroots policies based on current events affecting ag and rural Minnesota.
“We’re looking forward to the start of the legislative session in January, and engaging in conversation with policymakers,” Glessing said. “Our members are excited to share their stories.”
The MFBF will also support the following principles as the 2023 Farm Bill is written.
• Maintain funding commitments to current farm programs.
• Maintain a unified farm bill that includes nutrition programs and farm programs.
• Prioritize funding for risk management tools that include both the Federal Crop Insurance program and Crop Commodity Programs.
Several award winners were recognized by MFBF:
• Paul Stark Memorial Scholarship: Makenzie Kuschel and Megan Ratka
• Al Christopherson Scholarship: Jaylynn Frandrup, Maggie Molitor, Ross Herber and Zoey Schentzel
• Honorary Life Members: Ron and Barbra Kuechle; John and Harriet McPherson; Bennett and Gloria Osmonson
• Distinguished Service to Agriculture: Kevin Paap
• FFA Advisor of the Year: Mike Sheely
• Post-Secondary Agriculture Educator of the Year: Pam Uhlenkamp
• Top Producers: Ron Nelson, John Gilbertson, Joyce Welander, Carolyn Olson, and Doug Schultz. Olson was also re-elected as vice-president of MFBF.
• Builders Club Top Builder: Brett Carlson
• Agency of the Year: North Star Agency
• Young Farmer and Rancher Award winners include – Excellence in Agriculture: Kristy Miron, Washington/Ramsey County; Achievement Award: Staci Sexton, Wabasha County; and Discussion Meet: Jeff Pagel, Olmsted County.
Miron, Sexton, and Pagel will attend the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Puerto Rico in January 2023.