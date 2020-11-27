Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) normally runs the Farmers Union Coffee Shop during the Minnesota State Fair. It’s a popular place to get coffee during the 12-day event.
However, there was no Minnesota State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19, and Minnesota Farmers Union held their annual convention virtually.
So, those attending the annual meeting on Nov. 21 held their coffee cups up to their computer screens for a toast to the New Year.
Viewed by more than 150 participants, the MFU annual meeting completed needed business and offered conversation on rural policy.
“I really want to thank our state Farmers Union staff for working on this,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”
In his opening comments, Wertish said the Nov. 3 election is over, and it’s time to get back to working in a bipartisan manner.
Just ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Farmers Union held their 118th Annual Convention, and Rob Larew was elected president. After serving 22 years in Congress and USDA working on ag policy and communication, Larew succeeded Roger Johnson of North Dakota as NFU president.
One of the issues Larew is concerned about is “extreme consolidation.”
“It’s been a struggle for us sometimes to really get the attention of Capitol Hill,” Larew said when he was “patched in” to speak at the virtual meeting. “For the first time in more than a generation, the consumer and public witnessed first-hand food shortages and challenges in prices.”
Many consumers noticed that while the prices they paid were going up, the prices that farmers received were not moving higher. Larew is hopeful that with a new Congress and a new administration that the government will help develop a local/regional food system – as well as one that can stay open through disasters.
“I continue to be extraordinarily proud to be a Farmers Union member and to be part of an organization that not only cares about farmers and their livelihoods but also the rural communities and their neighbors,” Larew said. “And this is everything from social justice, racial equality, making sure that we adhere to public health, so that we can have neighbors continuing to be healthy. Family members continue to be healthy. That’s what Farmers Union is.”
National Farmers Union has over 190,000 members, added Patty Edelburg, NFU vice president, a dairy farmer in central Wisconsin, who spoke from her home.
“Just like in recent years, that membership emphasis has been on strengthening our state divisions across the country, building membership in parts of the county where we haven’t exactly been as strong; building the next generation of leaders and addressing daily challenges and stress that our members are always facing,” she said.
She added that NFU priorities include assisting with food safety, food distribution and obtaining federal funding to help farmers and processors comply with food safety regulations and standards. In 2020, NFU completed public education on the food supply, and virtually held the College Conference on Cooperatives, the Beginning Farmer Institute and the Women’s Conference.
Annual Meeting
Members are selected as delegates to the convention at their annual county conventions held in late summer and early fall. Delegates influence MFU policy, which is advocated for at the State Legislature and in Congress. They write resolutions about issues they believe the state group needs to address, bring them to their county conventions, and debate the resolutions at the state convention.
The delegates then vote on whether to incorporate each resolution into state policy.
The special orders of business approved by delegates were the following: Affordable Health Care; Resilient Agricultural Markets; Expanding Meat and Poultry Processing; Promoting Biofuels and Ending Attacks on the RFS; Pandemic Recovery and Broadband Investment; Climate-Smart Agriculture; and Affirming the Agricultural Community.
The MFU will work for these grassroots policy resolutions in 2021 and beyond, Wertish said. Ten delegates were elected to represent Minnesota at the NFU Convention, Feb. 28-March 2, 2021, which will be held virtually. These include Vicki Barnes, Woodbury; Hannah Bernhardt, Finlayson; David Christianson, Parkers Prairie; Laurie Driessen, Canby; Larry Jacobson, Hitterdal; Dan Miller, Spring Valley; Noreen Thomas, Moorhead; James VanDerPol, Kerkhoven; Ted Winter, Fulda; and Robert Woods, Minneapolis.
The organization also formally recognized outgoing Congressman Collin Peterson and State Rep. Jeanne Poppe with Leadership in Agriculture Awards.
“Rep. Peterson, a Democrat from Minnesota’s 7th District, has served as either Chair or Ranking Member on the House Agriculture Committee for much of his 30-year tenure in Congress. Rep. Poppe, a DFLer from Austin, has been Chair of the Minnesota House Agriculture Committee for the past two years and has long championed agricultural policy and education. Both lost bids for re-election this fall, but their influence in government is sure to be well-remembered,” according to an MFU press release.
“Chair Peterson and Chair Poppe have been reliable lawmakers when we need to get things done for family farmers,” MFU President Gary Wertish said. “They’ve consistently worked across the aisle and held up agriculture’s reputation as a bipartisan policy area. We will miss working with them but know their work will be meaningful for years to come. MFU thanks them for their dedicated service with the Leadership in Agriculture Award.”