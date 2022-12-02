Minnesota Farmers Union sets policy platform at annual meeting

Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members adopted special orders and elected delegates to the National Farmers Union Convention at their 81st annual state convention, held Nov. 18-20 in Minneapolis.
The main purpose of the convention is to debate and pass the organization’s policy platform, developed by members at the grassroots level. Delegates debated policy surrounding health care reform, federal farm programs, a grain indemnity fund and supporting beginning farmers.
They also passed five special orders of business:
• Making health care affordable and accessible.
• Limiting corporate control and ensuring competitive markets.
• Expanding local and regional processing.
• Creating climate resilience.
• Passing a comprehensive farm bill in 2023.
These special orders are the organization’s main legislative priorities for the upcoming year. They are a timely message to policymakers about what Farmers Union members want them to act on in the near term.
Sarah Vogel, author of “The Farmer’s Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm,” was the keynote speaker.
Vogel, of Bismarck, N.D., is an attorney and former politician whose career has focused on family farmers and ranchers. In 1988, Vogel became the first woman in U.S. history to be elected as a state Commissioner of Agriculture. In 2006, the American Agricultural Law Association awarded her its Distinguished Service Award for contributions to the field of agriculture law, and Willie Nelson honored her at Farm Aid’s 30th anniversary in 2015 for her service to farmers.
“I’ve known Sarah for years. She has spent her career protecting family farmers and advocating for farmer’s rights,” MFU President Gary Wertish said. “The groundbreaking work she did in the 1980s was critical to the survival of many family farmers and many of the programs that are so crucial to farmer’s rights today were started by Sarah and her colleagues during the dark days of the 1980s farm crisis. It was an honor to have her join us at convention.”
Rob Larew, president of National Farmers Union, also spoke to the more than 325 members and guests.
“Minnesota Farmers Union continues to lead the fight for fair treatment of family farmers,” Larew said. “We have many challenges facing us today as monopolization of agriculture, climate change, and razor-thin farm margins continue to threaten the viability of our communities. By working together, the Farmers Union family is best equipped to meet these challenges head-on and to the benefit of farmers and consumers alike.”
MFU honored four of its members for their service to agriculture and Farmers Union.
Alan Perish of Todd County received the Lifetime Service Award. A retired dairy farmer, Perish has been active in MFU for more than 20 years. He’s earned several awards for member recruitment, and he’s been a delegate to the state convention more than 20 years.
“Receiving this award is an honor. It’s been a privilege to work with so many qualified and understanding great people,” Perish said. “We need an organization that supports the smaller and mid-sized family farmers because the larger farmers’ interests are protected by agribusiness where the smaller farmers stand on their own with the assistance of organizations like Farmers Union.”
Rice County farmer Steven Read received the Distinguished County Officer Award. Read operates Shepherd’s Way Farms sheep dairy with his wife, Jodi, and their four sons. He has been a lifelong advocate for family farms, small towns, and rural development.
People are also reading…
“Minnesota Farmers Union is a true supporter for Minnesota’s family farmers and for all Minnesotans and I’m grateful to be part of it,” Read said. “I continue to be impressed by all the ways the Farmers Union responds to farmers’ concerns, creating real change that helps keep our Minnesota farm families farming and rural Minnesota strong.”
Melany Thomas of Clay County was named the MFU Rising Star. She has farmed on her own for three years, raising organic small grains and soybeans. Thomas is a graduate of MFU’s New Leader Academy and served on the National Farmers Union (NFU) Policy Committee in 2022.
“It was a shock to learn that I won the Rising Star award,” Thomas said. “I like the fact that Farmers Union is very diverse and there are such a variety of farmers working together. I like that we can have different political views, but the same values.”
Madeline Schultz of Faribault was named the Ag Educator of the Year. Schultz has grown the agricultural education program in Faribault from 90 students in 2020 to 415 students in 2022.
“Earning this award is a very humbling experience,” Schultz said. “When I started the program in 2020, I had hopes for what it could become. Being able to expose a group of students to an industry that means a lot to myself and my family in the school I graduated from has been a great experience and makes me excited for what the futures holds.”
Wertish added, “It was an honor for me to recognize these members for their leadership. Each of them is making a difference for family farm agriculture.”
Delegates were elected to represent MFU at the National Farmers Union Convention, March 5-7 in San Francisco, Calif. Delegates from across the nation will gather to debate National Farmers Union policy. MFU member Melany Thomas of Clay County will chair the national policy committee.
Delegates who will represent Minnesota include:
• John Beaton, St. Louis County
• Karen Benitt, Marshall County
• Hannah Bernhardt, Pine County
• Eric Hatlested, Kandiyohi County
• Larry Jacobson, Clay County
• Danny Lundell, Goodhue County
• Tessa Parks, Rice County
• Paul Sobocinski, Redwood County
• John Thormodson, Blue Earth County
• Harmon Wilts, Swift County
For more information, visit www.mfu.org.