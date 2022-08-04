Minnesota governor candidates talk COVID, rural issues at Farmfest

Rural issues were at the forefront in the first debate between Minnesota gubernatorial candidates as incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in a packed building at Farmfest Aug. 3.

Jensen, a medical doctor who resides in Chaska, made sure to bring up his views on COVID-19 and the way the Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor handled the pandemic in response to most panel questions. The doctor came to prominence for his COVID skepticism, and it resonated well with the Farmfest crowd, who cheered his responses.

Both candidates highlighted their rural roots. Walz was raised in Chadron, Nebraska and worked summers on the family farm. Jensen grew up 15 miles from the Farmfest site in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. They agreed that the state needs to provide new opportunity for farmers in the form of value added agriculture, investment in new crops and creating export opportunities.

Walz brought up new trade deals and noted the first load of kidney beans recently left the Port of Duluth for Europe.

“Minnesota farmers are producing on a world market,” he said.

A robust economy would help keep the rural population from declining, Jensen said, and the state can help by attracting more businesses.

“Minnesota has a hostile attitude toward business, and we’ve got to change it,” he said.

Jensen vowed to support family farms by never allowing farm land to sell to foreign corporations and reducing state taxes. He criticized Walz for focusing on big-city interests and said others need to have a seat at the table.

“We’re not going to get common sense from the Capitol or Saint Paul. We’re going to get it from you, and thank God for that,” Jensen said.

Walz retorted that rural development issues like investing in broadband have bipartisan support, and not even urban youth in the Cities have access to broadband. He commended rural Minnesotans for their longtime support for biofuels while Jensen criticized the governor’s policy on clean energy and electric vehicles for being a “California copycat.”

Asked how to balance environmental protection and regulatory costs on farmers, Walz said he’s helped make sure the regulations are easy for farmers to handle. The state’s voluntary water quality program reduces the number of permits farmers need, he said.

Jensen related the issue to trying off-label medication such as ivermectin to treat COVID, saying there should be less government regulation: “Let farmers farm, let miners mine, let teachers teach, and let government get the hell out of the way.”

He spoke for smaller government again after Walz talked about responding to foreign animal diseases. The state learned much from the 2018 bird flu outbreak, Walz said, and far fewer birds were lost to bird flu this year.

“Trust me on this. You need government when something big like this happens,” Walz said. “We’re ready.”

Residents should beware of the government trying to “help,” Jensen responded, bringing up a quote from Ronald Regan. Rather, the government should go to farmers for advice on protecting livestock, he said, noting that in talking to pork producers, they are motivated to protect their pigs from disease.

The panel included one FFA member, state Vice President Natalie Beckendorf of Renville County West. She had the final question, asking what the state can do to support students’ mental health.

Jensen spoke about his brother who died by suicide and said the health care industry and politicians have fallen short of addressing mental health issues. Walz agreed. Coming from a family of teachers, he said he recognizes that the issues were there before COVID and need to be addressed.

The two also aligned on the need to invest in sound infrastructure that can stand up to weather events. The panel took place on a morning when many area residents were cleaning up after a thunderstorm that downed tree branches in neighboring towns and damaged exhibitor tents and signs on the Farmfest grounds.

It will take a broad approach to climate change, Walz said, and farmers are going to be the ones to respond with carbon sequestration and growing alternative crops. He said there needs to be a permanent drought relief program so it doesn’t get caught up in politics.

“This is going to be a hungry, hotter, more disruptive world, but we can start to do things necessary that … insulate us from those things,” Walz said.

Jensen said he thinks there’s a gradual climate change, but the state can be nimble in its response and plan ahead by providing equitable funding to each county.

“Let’s really do infrastructure so that all of our roads and bridges and stand up to the heavy rains and the floods,” he said, adding that the local communities will know best how to respond to weather events.

Minnesota voters will decide their next governor Nov. 8.