Minnesota Legislature has a good problem – a lot of extra money

The 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session is three-quarters complete, but there is still work to be done before constitutional adjournment on May 23.

Years that end with an odd number are budgetary years, and a $52 billion budget was passed in June 2021. Even number years are designated for capital investment bonding bills. This year is different because such a large surplus has developed – over $9 billion for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023, with an additional $1 billion in federal COVID dollars.

The legislators don’t have to spend the surplus now – they could put it in the “bank,” said Amber Glaeser, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) public policy director.

Glaeser said that MFBF has six priority areas set for the 2022 legislative session. These include: 1) addressing food and agricultural supply chain challenges; 2) developing climate-smart practices through voluntary stewardship and soil health practices, as well as increased use of renewable fuels; 3) building a strong workforce; 4) strengthening rural communities; 5) working toward affordable health insurance and available health care; and 6) driving agriculture forward with research, innovation, and investment.

Ahead of the Easter/Passover break, lawmakers had made it through the committee deadlines. Omnibus bills were moving to committee hearings.

“We’ve seen quite a few good things that line up with Farm Bureau priority issues,” Glaeser said. “We’ve seen a couple things we have expressed concerns with, as well. We think there are a lot of opportunities to invest some of that surplus into rural Minnesota.”

One of the challenges that Minnesota faces is partisanship. The governor is DFL, as is the House majority, while the Senate has a Republican majority. Compromise is important.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen everyone come with their ideas,” she said. “Now, their work (after the break) when they get back to St. Paul is going to be: ‘What can we get done?’ With a $9.2 billion surplus, that gives some opportunities.”

Some elected officials want to send refunds back to Minnesota citizens, while others want long-term tax cuts. Others are proposing spending a portion of the surplus. Glaeser said MFBF thinks there are opportunities – with drought relief their most urgent request. The House and Senate have passed drought relief bills and have moved the two bills to Conference Committee for resolution.

“We’re looking for $10 million in grants and loans for farmers and ranchers to react to impacts from the drought last year – and the continuing impact,” she said. “The outreach for farmers and ranchers that are still struggling from the drought are huge. Hopefully we can see that get done – sooner than later.”

Funding for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the amount of $1 million passed the House and Senate. The dollars are designated for response to HPAI 2022. There is concern about the disease spreading to wild birds and to backyard flocks, so additional testing and surveying is occurring there in addition to the large commercial poultry operations.

Another issue both the House and Senate are looking at is a method to help medium-sized meat processing plants succeed. Grant programs are being considered to increase the diversity of Minnesota’s meat processing facilities – especially after seeing the impact that COVID had initially on large plants. When COVID first broke, the major meat processors had to close because workers were sick. Large numbers of livestock had to be slaughtered without processing because there weren’t enough staff available to work.

“The Department of Ag has already quite a few meat processing programs and abilities to help fund some of those pieces,” Glaeser said. “We’re looking at what else needs to be addressed. This year’s bill includes introducing butchering at the high school level, as people are looking at careers. There are some opportunities there.”

A tax omnibus bill is a major item that is being worked on this year.

“Farmers have a unique tax code if you look at their businesses and how they work,” she said. “We have been appreciative of the work the legislators have done on the tax bill.”

The House and Senate are quite divided on their views of this bill, but MFBF is hopeful they can come to an agreement on tax provisions. The House bill includes a Beginning Farmer Tax Credit that would expand the current tax credit to include the sale of ag assets to family members. The Senate version of the omnibus tax bill reduces the state’s first tier income tax rate from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent, eliminates income taxes on all social security benefits, and provides state tax conformity to federal provisions, according to materials from MFBF.

Minnesota Farm Bureau also supports allowing for portability in the Minnesota estate tax law, increasing the Ag2School tax credit to 85 percent, exempting fencing materials from the state sales tax, classifying hemp as an ag product, and studying the cost of child protection services to county governments.

“Probably the biggest tax issue the state legislature is looking at is how they’re addressing taxing social security benefits,” Glaeser said.

Minnesota Farm Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Minnesota Farm Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.