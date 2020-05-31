A video emerged showing George Floyd, who is black, dead after a former police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes. This happened on May 25, and demonstrating occurred each day through May 31.
Looting, fire and damage to over 250 buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul occurred at night from May 26-29. Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol and local Law Enforcement enforced an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for May 30/31 and again for May 31/June 1 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
"The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to focus on those who meant to do harm to our communities," said Gov. Tim Walz on his Facebook page.
"Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day."