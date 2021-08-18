Minnesota State Fair scheduled to go on, but watch for changes

Everything is bigger at the Minnesota State Fair, and that includes the crowds that reached 2.126 million people in 2019.
Will recent concerns over higher COVID-19 infections affect 4-H, FFA, or open-class livestock events?
Everyone remains hopeful that the 2021 Minnesota State Fair can go on. Thousands of exhibitors and vendors are making plans to attend and participate in this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The Minnesota State Fair is set for Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are available online at mnstatefair.org for $13 on Aug 25., until 9 p.m. Regular fair-time admission tickets are on sale Aug. 26 through Labor Day and are adults (age 13-64): $16; seniors (age 65+): $14; kids (age 5-12): $14; and children ages 4 and under are free.
Various discount days and deals are offered throughout the fair. Please visit mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/ to learn more.
Fair guests are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages to the fair. Backpacks, bags, and coolers are permitted on the fairgrounds, but may be searched.
Regarding COVID-19 protocols, the State Fair intends to follow and monitor guidance from federal and state health officials.
The state fair website noted that face coverings are required on all Park & Ride and Express buses.
As of Aug. 3, the University of Minnesota instituted face coverings while in campus buildings or facilities. The Minnesota State Fair officials had yet to require masks indoors and is a separate entity from the University of Minnesota – although University of Minnesota, St. Paul dorms are used to house some youth during the fair.
“The health and safety of everyone is the State Fair’s top priority, and the fair continues to follow and monitor current guidance from federal and state health officials,” said Blaire Hoven, Minnesota State Fair ag communications supervisor in the competition department.
“At this time, there is not a mask mandate planned, but all options are being looked at and will continue to be examined in the coming weeks,” she added.
All official updates can be found at mnstatefair.org/updates.
New competitions
The North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Central Region finals will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m., in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.
This event brings hitches of six draft horses that will pull a historically restored freight wagon and two drivers. Competitions are held for Belgian, Percheron, and Clydesdale/Shire draft horses.
The ground will shake when these 1-ton draft horses prance into the coliseum. These types of competitive shows are very popular at events like the Calgary Stampede and the Western Stock Show; and Minnesota State Fair goers will enjoy it, too. Some of these hitches have even pulled floats through the Tournament of Roses Parade.
Hoven said the Minnesota State Fair is “very excited” to host this event.
“The best of the best draft hitches competes for a spot in the finals competition,” she said. The 2020-21 Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals will be held Sept. 16-18 in Shipshewana, Ind., at the Michiana Event Center.
Another new event for the Minnesota State Fair is an “exhibition-only” class in the FFA market beef, swine, sheep, and meat goat competitions.
Incoming students are eligible to show if they are enrolled in or have completed a course in the grade 9-12 ag education program for the current year.
“These classes are for FFA members who do not own livestock but wish to experience the FFA livestock show during the State Fair,” Hoven said. “We hope that it will open up opportunities for FFA members who otherwise would not be able to participate in livestock shows.”
Health and safety first
The health and safety of everyone is the Minnesota State Fair’s top priority, Hoven added. The fair’s safety program includes metal detectors at entrances. Cleaning and sanitation measures will follow federal and state guidelines and hand sanitizers will be provided throughout the fairgrounds. Check https://www.mnstatefair.org/updates/ for more information, and if possible, consider chaperoning your youth – especially the younger ones – at the Minnesota State Fair!
For more information on 4-H, please visit https://extension.umn.edu/statewide-4-h-news/4-h-minnesota-state-fair-preparation, or your local Extension office!