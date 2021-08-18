Minnesota State Fair scheduled to go on, but watch for changes

Everything is bigger at the Minnesota State Fair, and that includes the crowds that reached 2.126 million people in 2019.

Will recent concerns over higher COVID-19 infections affect 4-H, FFA, or open-class livestock events?

Everyone remains hopeful that the 2021 Minnesota State Fair can go on. Thousands of exhibitors and vendors are making plans to attend and participate in this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Minnesota State Fair is set for Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are available online at mnstatefair.org for $13 on Aug 25., until 9 p.m. Regular fair-time admission tickets are on sale Aug. 26 through Labor Day and are adults (age 13-64): $16; seniors (age 65+): $14; kids (age 5-12): $14; and children ages 4 and under are free.

Various discount days and deals are offered throughout the fair. Please visit mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/ to learn more.

Fair guests are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages to the fair. Backpacks, bags, and coolers are permitted on the fairgrounds, but may be searched.

Regarding COVID-19 protocols, the State Fair intends to follow and monitor guidance from federal and state health officials.

The state fair website noted that face coverings are required on all Park & Ride and Express buses.

As of Aug. 3, the University of Minnesota instituted face coverings while in campus buildings or facilities. The Minnesota State Fair officials had yet to require masks indoors and is a separate entity from the University of Minnesota – although University of Minnesota, St. Paul dorms are used to house some youth during the fair.