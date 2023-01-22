MN Ag Expo 2023 builds enthusiasm for the future of farming

MANKATO, Minn. – Friendly faces and plenty of conversation greeted attendees at MN Ag Expo 2023.

MN Ag Expo is hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA).

Held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, the state convention was a successful kickoff to Commodity Classic – the largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention in the United States.

Commodity Classic 2023 is scheduled for March 9-11 in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center West Concourse.

Commodity Classic is presented by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Traveling to a warm climate is always appreciated, especially by Minnesotans.

The first day of MN Ag Expo had good weather and dry roads, while the second day was accompanied by 0.31 inches of precipitation in the form of snowy weather that skirted south and east of Mankato. Some farmers couldn’t drive in because of snow, but the MCGA and MSGA got their work done.

The MSGA and MCGA will be ready for Commodity Classic because Minnesota Ag Expo included annual meetings and voting on resolutions.

There were also many learning sessions, workshops, small meetings for farm-related groups, banquets, fundraisers and entertainment.

In addition, MN Ag Expo included a farm-focused trade show that filled the 21,000-square-foot arena, while educational sessions were held in large second floor meeting rooms.

Following the lifting of COVID restrictions, MN Ag Expo has continued to grow, said this year’s organizers.

Pre-registration numbers of 850 people were impressive, and organizers hoped the 2023 event would break previous records of 1,500 total attendees, said Darin Johnson, Faribault County, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association officer, on the first day of the show.

An important aspect of MN Ag Expo is the resolutions meeting. County representation from across the state had a voice at this meeting.

At the national level, work on the 2023 Farm Bill is the top priority, according to Johnson.

On the state level, MSGA’s 2023 Minnesota legislation priorities include protecting the farmer’s ability to farm; working for property tax relief; supporting expanded rural infrastructure throughout Greater Minnesota; and advocating for biodiesel.

“Statewide, we want to be sure we keep biodiesel in the forefront,” said Bob Worth, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

A separate organization, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, is charged with managing soybean checkoff dollars. CEO Tom Slunecka spoke at the noontime Linder Farm Network live show on Jan. 18 about progress on the Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) in Crookston, Minn.

Slunecka is also acting CEO of AIC. This facility will include a specialty crushing facility and will be a home to private industries to create products. The plant will have the capacity to crush 240 tons of soybean meal daily (nine trucks per day), or 62,400 tons annually. It will also house a research and education center.

Operations are expected to begin in late spring to early summer.

“By June, we’re already processing soybeans, hopefully to raise the basis in that area, and soon after we’ll have potential buyers come through to see all of the new technologies – from processing to new types of soybeans to everything for the future is hopefully going to come through this facility,” he said.

Farmers Union Enterprises recently announced their major sponsorship to the Ag Innovation Campus.

Renewable energy production was an important topic for the Minnesota Corn Growers, said MCGA President Richard Syverson. They met with Gov. Tim Walz and talked about the availability of E-15 year around.

The MCGA wants to see infrastructure built at gas stations for E-15 and ethanol blend pumps. Syverson said that consumers are willing to purchase higher blends of ethanol when they see the lower prices and higher quality at the gas station.

MSGA has almost 3,000 members and would like to see many more soybean growers join and receive its many benefits. MCGA has more than 6,500 members and is one of the largest grassroots farm groups in the U.S.