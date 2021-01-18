MN Ag Expo is online Jan. 20-21; hoping for in-person event next year

Farmers and the ag community will have an opportunity to connect virtually for the MN Ag Expo, which will be held on Jan. 20-21.

The annual event is held by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA). Usually held at the Mayo Clinic Event Center (formerly the Verizon Center) in downtown Mankato, MN Ag Expo hosts the two lobbying organizations’ annual meetings and voting on resolutions to take to the national level.

For anyone who hasn’t attended the MN Ag Expo in the past, the 2021 event is a great way to learn more about both organizations, as well as hear and see two nationally-recognized keynote speakers.

Both organizations have already held their pre-resolution meetings via video conferencing. At the MN Ag Expo, the resolutions are read over, and all delegates have an opportunity to vote to incorporate the new resolutions into the existing resolutions document.

The resolutions for each organization are brought to Commodity Classic, which is also being held virtually in 2021. Some of the resolutions could become part of the national lobbying efforts or priorities.

The organizations also go through their bylaws and various state legislative issues.

“For this year, we’re just trying to get through this (virtually),” said Jamie Beyer, MSGA president. “It’s not the format that anybody wants, it’s not the way we want to do it, it’s just the way we have to do it this year.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Minnesota Corn Grower Association (MCGA) will hold their annual meeting.