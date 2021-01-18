MN Ag Expo is online Jan. 20-21; hoping for in-person event next year

Farmers and the ag community will have an opportunity to connect virtually for the MN Ag Expo, which will be held on Jan. 20-21.
The annual event is held by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA). Usually held at the Mayo Clinic Event Center (formerly the Verizon Center) in downtown Mankato, MN Ag Expo hosts the two lobbying organizations’ annual meetings and voting on resolutions to take to the national level.
For anyone who hasn’t attended the MN Ag Expo in the past, the 2021 event is a great way to learn more about both organizations, as well as hear and see two nationally-recognized keynote speakers.
Both organizations have already held their pre-resolution meetings via video conferencing. At the MN Ag Expo, the resolutions are read over, and all delegates have an opportunity to vote to incorporate the new resolutions into the existing resolutions document.
The resolutions for each organization are brought to Commodity Classic, which is also being held virtually in 2021. Some of the resolutions could become part of the national lobbying efforts or priorities.
The organizations also go through their bylaws and various state legislative issues.
“For this year, we’re just trying to get through this (virtually),” said Jamie Beyer, MSGA president. “It’s not the format that anybody wants, it’s not the way we want to do it, it’s just the way we have to do it this year.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Minnesota Corn Grower Association (MCGA) will hold their annual meeting.
One of the items that MCGA continues to work on is compensation for the buffer laws.
“There should have been some type of compensation in that bill, and there wasn’t,” said Tim Waibel, president of MCGA.
Ahead of the MCGA meeting, the organization has invited David Kohl, Ph.D., professor emeritus of Ag Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., to speak at about 9:15 a.m.
Kohl is well-known for his energetic presentations that present his unique viewpoint and knowledge. He’s received many teaching awards and has conducted more than 7,000 seminars and webinars. He’s also published five books and over 2,500 articles and video blogs on finances and business-related topics.
Beyer encourages everyone to watch the MSGA-sponsored presentation of motivational speaker, John Kriesel, who will speak after the MSGA annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21, at about 11 a.m. His presentation will be live-broadcasted to the MSGA Facebook page.
A retired staff sergeant, Kriesel served 10 years with the Minnesota National Guard. He was deployed twice, once in Kosovo and once in Iraq. He lost both of his legs and suffered internal injuries and broken bones from an IED explosion on Dec. 2, 2006. Two of his friends were killed in the blast.
“What I don’t want you to think is, ‘This guy is going to share a sob story,’” said Kriesel in his website video. “By using humor, it keeps the audience relaxed, and keeps them uplifted and inspired. Behind that humor is a message that we’re all going to face adversity at some point and it’s up to us to make the choice as to how we’re going to face it.”
His book, “Still Standing, The Story of SSG John Kriesel,” is an inspirational read that can help individuals get through adversity. After tragedy, a person can take steps to recognize there are still blessings in life.
Kriesel served one term in the Minnesota House of Representatives before deciding to focus on motivational speaking and teaching.
Members needed
Both organizations have a strong need for members.
“Membership has been really hard, we’ve been struggling to have county meetings,” Beyer said. “Membership happens at the county level, and everyone was on pause this year. We have a lot of work to do with membership this year, and we’ve got a lot of reasons that people should be members.”
She noted the successful passage of Section 179 (deduction on costs of certain equipment), trade agreements, and higher prices for soybeans.
“We had the government support programs, too, and at the end of the day when farmers are looking at how they did for the year, they have to recognize the value that MSGA plays in that.”
Waibel added that MCGA makes a push every year for new members. The organization has about 6,300 members, and there is a unique opportunity to use checkoff dollars to pay for their MCGA membership.
“We are the lobbying arm of Minnesota Corn Growers Association, so that is separate from the Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Board, which is set up primarily for education and research,” he said.
The following is the schedule for the 2021 MN Ag Expo:
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• 9 a.m., Welcome
• 9:15 a.m., Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus of Ag Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.
• 10 a.m., Resolution Voting by Minnesota Corn Growers Association Delegates
• Annual meeting to follow voting on resolutions
Thursday, Jan. 21
• 9 a.m., Welcome
• Resolution Voting by Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Delegates
• Annual meeting to follow resolutions
• Following annual meeting: Motivational speaker John Kriesel, retired staff sergeant.
Registration is only required for corn and soybean delegates. Please reach out to your respective county communicators with questions for registering as a delegate. Links to the annual meetings and speakers will be posted at mnagexpo.com and will also be livestreamed to several social media channels.
For questions, call the MSGA office at 507-388-1635, or the MCGA office at 952-460-3607.
Plans are in place for an in-person annual meeting for Jan. 19-20, 2022, in Mankato.