MN Ag Expo returns to live event – Jan 19-20

MANKATO, Minn. – Minnesota corn and soybean farmers from Roseau, St. Vincent, Luverne, Preston, and all parts in between are headed to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato for the 2022 MN Ag Expo.
Held Wednesday and Thursday during the third week of January (Jan. 19-20), Minnesota farmers and the entire ag community are invited to the event.
MN Ag Expo is hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA). The convention includes the two lobbying organizations’ annual meetings and voting on resolutions to take to the state and national level.
In addition to important policy and leadership activities, MN Ag Expo features several learning sessions and a large and relatable trade show. Two keynote speakers: Amanda Radke on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., and Jack Zimmerman on Jan. 20 at noon, will help listeners thrive in 2022.
Radke will share the way COVID shut down her speaking engagements, allowing her to focus on foster care and adopting a baby boy.
Zimmerman, who lost both of his legs while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, will talk about perseverance in the face of adversity.
“A lot of our farmers just went through some pretty rough economic times, and everyone is dealing with COVID, so these stories are uplifting, inspiring, and should just give people a good perspective on really what’s going on,” said Joe Smentek, MSGA executive director.
The 2022 MN Ag Expo is a great way to learn more about both organizations, as well as new farming practices.
“We’re really excited to get back to meeting in person. We’ll have a lot of great vendors on our tradeshow floor and farmers will hopefully learn about new products, new ways to use the chemistries that we have available,” he said.
“Obviously with some of the regulations going on, things are changing rapidly. So being able to visit with those companies and get the latest information on the products they want to use to control weeds and bugs, is advantageous.”
Regarding policymaking, both organizations have already held their pre-resolution meetings. At the MN Ag Expo, the resolutions are read over, and all delegates have an opportunity to vote to incorporate the new resolutions into the existing resolution documents.
The resolutions for each organization are brought to Commodity Classic, held in New Orleans, March 8-12, 2022. Some of the resolutions could become part of the national lobbying efforts or priorities.
Issues are also prioritized for lobbying at the Minnesota Legislative session that begins at noon on Monday, Jan. 31.
The MCGA is working on passing legislation to make E15 standard through Minnesota and the U.S., said Bryan Biegler, MCGA president and farmer near Lake Wilson, Minn.
Another issue is the rising cost of fertilizer. The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has sent a letter to The Mosaic Company asking the phosphate and potash supplier to meet with the NCGA to discuss options.
“They have talked the government into doing the countervailing duties – getting the tariffs put on – so basically they have been able to shut down imports from a couple of other countries,” Biegler said. “They are one of the few players to get phosphorus from.”
He encourages corn farmers to attend the MCGA annual meeting, as well as MN Ag Expo.
“When I first got on the board, I had no idea what was going on, or what the organizations did,” he said. “Since I’ve gotten on, my eyes have been opened to all that MCGA does for corn producers.”
Speaking for the MSGA, Smentek said dicamba herbicide use and volatility concerns, as well as defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) were chief concerns.
“Dicamba, (as well as) Chlorpyrifos (insecticide), and some of the input uses that we have seen come under attack by EPA and other environmental groups, those will be big hot button issues that we’ll want to make sure those federal agencies are watching,” Smentek said.
On the tradeshow floor, farmers can talk with researchers displaying their professional research posters. The tradeshow also has a booth featuring the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston.
“The Soybean Research & Promotion Council is pushing to get that built,” Smentek said. “Farmers can come by and learn what’s going on at the new crush facility, along with some really cool things with AURI, and bringing innovation.”
After the work is done, comedian Todd Andrews will entertain during the evening dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 19. His performance will focus on moving to his wife’s hometown in western Wisconsin, after he lived many years in Boston.
Logistics
With two days of good meetings, farmers may want to reserve a hotel room if they live a distance away. In early January, there were still rooms available at hotels located around Mankato.
Planning your route downtown ahead of the event can be helpful, as there are a couple of new ramps available for parking. Ramp or street parking in downtown Mankato generally has a fee.
Pre-registration has ended for the 2022 event, but farmers can register at the MN Ag Expo doors either day of the event.
“MN Ag Expo is for farmers and everybody that works with farmers who grow corn and soybeans,” Smentek said. “There should be some good vendors and ideas and chances to meet with other farmers. There will be lots of opportunities to interact with the checkoff groups and industry at this meeting.”
For any questions, please contact Michelle at the Minnesota Soybean Office: 507-388-1635.
The following is the schedule for the 2022 MN Ag Expo:
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Registration opens
• 8 a.m., MSGA Delegate Session and Annual Meeting
• 10 a.m., Trade Show opens
• 10 a.m., Learning Session (Watch for signage at the show)
• 11 a.m., Learning Session: Beck’s Hybrids, “Carbon – Not Just a Credit”
• 12 p.m., Boxed Lunch in Trade Show
• 12:30 p.m., Learning Session: Blue Horizon Energy, “Spot the Difference: Understanding Quality in Solar Projects”
• 2 p.m., Afternoon Keynote Speaker Amanda Radke, “Shifting Our Mindset and Shaping New Opportunities in Challenging Times”
• 4 p.m., Trade Show closes
• 4 p.m., MCGA Reception & Silent Auction
• 5:30 p.m., Dinner with comedian Todd Andrews
• 7 p.m., MSGA Carnival at the Loose Moose (Ticketed event, $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door.)
Thursday, Jan. 20
• 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Registration opens
• 7:30 a.m., MN Corn PAC Breakfast (Additional cost. Must be an MCGA member to attend.)
• 7:30 a.m., Trade Show opens
• 8 a.m., Morning Ag Economic Outlook with Kent Thiesse, “Overview of the Current U.S. Ag Industry”
• 9 a.m., MCGA Delegate Session & Annual Meeting
• 10 a.m., Learning Session: Jodi DeJong Hughes, University of Minnesota Extension, and farmer Brian Ryberg, “Strip-Till and No-Till”
• 11 a.m., Learning Session (Watch for signage at the show)
• 12 p.m., Lunch Keynote Speaker Jack Zimmerman, “Five Minutes – 300 Seconds – That Changed My Life”
• 3 p.m., Trade Show closes
For questions, call the MSGA office at 507-388-1635, or the MCGA office at 952-460-3607.