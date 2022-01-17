MN Ag Expo returns to live event – Jan 19-20

MANKATO, Minn. – Minnesota corn and soybean farmers from Roseau, St. Vincent, Luverne, Preston, and all parts in between are headed to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato for the 2022 MN Ag Expo.

Held Wednesday and Thursday during the third week of January (Jan. 19-20), Minnesota farmers and the entire ag community are invited to the event.

MN Ag Expo is hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA). The convention includes the two lobbying organizations’ annual meetings and voting on resolutions to take to the state and national level.

In addition to important policy and leadership activities, MN Ag Expo features several learning sessions and a large and relatable trade show. Two keynote speakers: Amanda Radke on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., and Jack Zimmerman on Jan. 20 at noon, will help listeners thrive in 2022.

Radke will share the way COVID shut down her speaking engagements, allowing her to focus on foster care and adopting a baby boy.

Zimmerman, who lost both of his legs while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, will talk about perseverance in the face of adversity.

“A lot of our farmers just went through some pretty rough economic times, and everyone is dealing with COVID, so these stories are uplifting, inspiring, and should just give people a good perspective on really what’s going on,” said Joe Smentek, MSGA executive director.