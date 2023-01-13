MN Ag in the Classroom offers inspiration at MN Ag Expo

It’s time to go back to school with Minnesota Ag in the Classroom!

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, or Thursday, Jan. 19, farmers can attend the “MN Ag in the Classroom Hands-on Learning Session.”

Look for signs for the one-hour presentation during MN Ag Expo, held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

The session is appropriate for all MN Ag Expo attendees, said Sue Knott, education specialist. She taught high school agriculture for nine years before joining the Minnesota Department of Agriculture MN Ag in the Classroom team in 2012.

At MN Ag Expo, farmers will learn how Knott and others work with K-12 educators to increase the teachers’ knowledge of agriculture.

“We hope to provide ideas and inspiration for growing agricultural literacy in all Minnesota communities,” Knott said. “We want to inspire attendees to share free MN Ag in the Classroom resources with the teachers in their communities.”