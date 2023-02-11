MANKATO, Minn. – What does a cheeseburger, a pizza, jeans, wool socks and toilet paper have in common? Their raw products were grown on a farm.

Some people only think about these products being manufactured and shipped to the store in nice packaging. They aren’t thinking about what happens on farms before the factory or the store.

With less than 2 percent of the U.S. population involved directly with farming, it’s easy to forget that farms are needed to produce the goods we use every day. The shiny packages that hold food seem far distant from the fields and livestock barns located throughout Greater Minnesota.

That’s where Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) comes in.

The goal of MAITC, a public/private partnership, is to help create “agriculturally-literate people” – people who understand and can communicate the source and value of agriculture as it affects quality of life.

This is accomplished by empowering K-12 educators to integrate agriculture into their curricula in science, social studies, language arts and health/nutrition.

When educators “embed” agriculture into their classroom, students gain an understanding of the food and fiber system that we all rely on, according to the MAITC website.

“The vision is that agriculture is valued by all,” said Sue Knott, MAITC education specialist. “Our mission is to increase ag literacy through K-12 education.”

At a recent MN Ag Expo learning session, MAITC staff demonstrated how students can learn about agriculture in the classroom.

Various items that “seemed out of place” at the seminar were randomly set across tables and even on the floor. It was the job of attendees to find these items and determine if “corn” was listed as an ingredient.

Surprisingly, corn was listed as an ingredient in children’s cereal, plastic forks, soda pop, diapers, crayons, baking powder, batteries and detergent.

Through this activity, everyone can learn something new, said Keri Sidle, MAITC education specialist.

“This gets students talking and that’s our goal with Agriculture in the Classroom –getting teachers these great activities to use,” Sidle said.

The soybean

Many resources are available to teachers at minnesota.agclassroom.org.

Among these is the “Curriculum Matrix,” a searchable database of ag-based lesson plans and activities that are free for anyone to access.

If you type the word, “soybeans,” into the search results, six lesson plans are available.

Knott took attendees at the MN Ag Expo seminar through a lesson called, “Bean Seed Cycle,” which was designed for kindergarten through second grade students.

She soaked a few dozen soybeans overnight before attending MN Ag Expo.

Demonstrating what kids might learn from MAITC materials, she handed out a soybean to each adult attending the seminar.

There are three parts to the soybean – the seed coat, the seed leaves (cotyledons), and the embryo.

Knott explained that by carefully rubbing the soybean, it is possible to remove the seed coat. The adults carefully followed her directions.

“Why would a soybean have a seed coat?” she asked.

The answer is to protect the soybean.

It’s easy to answer the question, but if a person has never removed the soybean seed coat, they probably don’t know it’s there.

This information can be helpful for learning about many types of seeds.

Next, she showed the class how to split the soybean in two halves. The two halves are the cotyledons that provide food for the plant as it is sprouting. They may also notice a small item that is about the size of a grain of rice. That’s the embryo that will sprout and grow into a plant.

Exciting!

With hundreds of lesson plans and activities listed, teachers have a great resource for meeting academic standards and teaching about agriculture.

“It’s almost magical,” Knott said. “As a teacher, you never have enough time or money. The Curriculum Matrix is free and easy to use. We think that’s a good selling point.”

AgMag and Farm Camp

MAITC has many other agriculture-based resources for classrooms.

For 36 years, MAITC has produced “AgMag” – a cornerstone asset for K-6 teachers across Minnesota.

Two new grade-specific issues are printed and published online every year for each grade level.

MAITC investors have long supported the Minnesota-based resources including AgMag.

Investors such as Minnesota Corn Growers, Minnesota Soybean Growers, Compeer, Midwest Dairy, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Turkey, Minnesota Beef, Minnesota Wheat and Minnesota Pork have invested in agricultural literacy with MAITC for over three decades, said Ann Marie Ward, MAITC Foundation executive director.

MAITC much more recently added Farm Camp Minnesota and other resources to their educational experiences.

Farm Camp provides customized ag experiences for classrooms. Virtual or in-person Farm Camps are available.

Providing a three-part immersive experience, lesson plans are recommended to teachers prior to virtual or in-person visits to agriculture-related destinations complete with “AgHosts.”

After Farm Camp, resources are provided to help the students learn about careers in agriculture.

Now in its third year, Farm Camp is coordinated by Wanda Patsche, Farm Camp program director. Patsche encourages anyone who is interested in hosting or knows a 5-12 educator, to contact her via e-mail at director@farmcampminnesota.org to learn more and design a custom Farm Camp. Bus transportation grants are now available.

Piloted during the pandemic, Minnesota Farm Camp reached 796 students and teachers.

In 2021-22, 56 teachers and 958 students participated in Farm Camp.

For 2023, MAITC is looking to expand virtual and on-farm Farm Camp participation.

Monthly virtual field trips are popular, Ward added. Thousands of students have watched the monthly tours that included a turkey farm in November, a reindeer farm in December, and a hog farm in January.

Participation during the 2022-23 school year for the virtual field trips is up 63 percent from 2021-22.

“If we are not sharing our story – if we’re not talking about the celebrity status of farmers and producers, we’re missing our opportunity to let our students of today know there is a place for them in agriculture,” Ward said.

Another important aspect to MAITC is the teacher tour concept. In 2023, MAITC will offer four one-day sessions that will take teachers to farms or agriculture production sites.

Educators can observe and experience ag production, processing, and distribution practices. There are opportunities to ask questions as well as network and share their lesson plans with other teachers.

Through these tours, educators learn how to integrate agriculture and farming into their curriculum. They have been a popular professional development opportunity for Minnesota educators for almost a decade, Ward said.

She added that in the 2021-22 school year, 161,138 students were impacted by MAITC resources (an increase of 18 percent over the previous year). The cost for that was about $4 per student, funded through investors supporting the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation in addition to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture partnership memorandum including support of the MDA education specialists.

Dollars invested in the MAITC Foundation are a great value as they are leveraged by the partnership of the MDA and in-kind contributions from many agencies and individuals engaged in agriculture. Ward encourages anyone who is interested to donate at minnesota.agclassroom.org/foundation/donate.

“We want everyone to value agriculture, and we believe K-12 students, as well as their teachers and their parents, are a great audience to work with,” Ward said. “We help educators weave a little bit of agriculture into the curriculum in their school day, so they can grow in agricultural literacy; and tell others how agriculture affects their lives every day.”