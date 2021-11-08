MN ag retailers dedicate businesses to nutrient management

Minnesota Crop Production Retailers have a vision for soil and water health that is turning into a reality.

In their vision, the ag business community shows the public how ag retailers and their farmers/customers are managing farmland and water to make it better than when they arrived.

Now, they are using the Minnesota 4R Nutrient Stewardship Council and certification program to make this a reality.

Through this program, farmers and their crop retailer talk and document steps they take together regarding fertility. They decide on what is needed to help the crop grow, and the agronomist gives that information to the applicator.

Nutrients are applied carefully at the right time for the crops to get the most benefit. Applicators, who run sprayers and other application equipment, use science and technology to apply nutrients for the right placement and in the right amount. The weather, the timing, the soil and the crop are all in the right conditions to allow the right nutrients to feed the crop. Lots of crops are raised for food, feed, fiber and fuel.

The 4R approach for nutrient application – right time, right placement, right amount and right type – is being used by Minnesota Crop Production Retailers, but it was developed by the global fertilizer community.

The goal of the 4R approach is improved sustainability.

Now, several states and provinces are using the 4R approach to show greater transparency to the public.

“The core goal is to turn as much of the nutrients applied to a field into a crop, thereby reducing the risk of nutrients being lost to groundwater or surface water,” said Leif Fixen, Agriculture Strategy Manager at The Nature Conservancy and secretary of the new Minnesota 4R Nutrient Stewardship Council.