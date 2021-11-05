MN cattleman/WWII veteran says hard work has always worked for him

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – Lester Schafer has lived and worked on the same farm for most of his 94 years. His wife, Kathleen, and son, John, live with him and are never far away.

If you look to the west of the farmstead, you see cropland for miles. The big open sky usually tells Lester what the weather is going to do.

It was a different sky that he saw back in 1946. Seventy-five years ago, he was serving in Allied-occupied Germany. He may have looked west toward home and wondered about the folks of Buffalo Lake.

After graduating from high school in 1944, the now-well-known Hereford cattleman worked on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945.

“A lot of people didn’t like that I was drafted, but you just accepted what was and it all worked out,” he said during an early October interview at the farm.

There were some special reasons why Lester’s family might not have been keen on him leaving the farm.

His dad, Henry Schafer, passed away when Lester was just 7 years old. Henry and Lester’s mother, Frances Klucas Schafer, married in 1925, and Lester was born in December 1926. Henry was diagnosed with tuberculosis when Lester was just 1-year-old.

Needing long-term care, Henry was moved to the Riverside Sanitorium near Granite Falls, Minn. When nearly healed from tuberculosis, Henry passed away in 1933 from a ruptured appendix.

Frances and her son, Lester, moved to her parents’ farm – the Klucas Farm. In the 1930s, the Klucas household included Grandparents John and Mary, Uncle Emmet, Frances, Lester, and Lester’s little brother, Robert.