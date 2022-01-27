MN Crop Improvement Assn. recognizes 2022 outstanding seed growers

Minnesota Crop Improvement Association (MCIA) has presented their highest honor, the Achievement in Crop Improvement Award, to Wayne Capistran, whose family-owned and operated business, Capistran Seed Company, is located in Crookston, Minn.
The award, presented annually since 1972, recognizes exemplary service to the seed industry as well as outstanding leadership in agriculture.
Wayne Capistran is committed to producing high quality certified seed and providing honest information to his customers. He has a long record of service to the seed industry.
MCIA also recognized five Premier Seed Grower awardees, Duane and John Pazdernik of Waubun, Larry Rivard of Grand Forks, N.D., Richard (Dick) Stangler of Kilkenny, and Harmen Tande of Moorhead. Awarded since 1928, this award recognizes individuals or partners involved in quality seed production, active in MCIA, and who provide excellent service to the seed industry.
University of Minnesota Professor Kevin Smith was the recipient of MCIA's Honorary Premier Seed Grower Award, as well as Minnesota Farm Guide/Farm & Ranch Guide reporter Andrea Johnson. This award recognizes individuals who are not directly involved in seed production, but have actively supported the seed industry, MCIA, and their local community. This award has been presented annually since 1930.