MN Farm Bureau Federation looks ahead to new leadership

Electing a new president hasn’t happened very often in recent Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) history.

The state organization has only elected three presidents over the last 44 years – Merlyn Lokensgard, Nicollet County (11 years); Al Christopherson, Kandiyohi County (17 years); and Kevin Paap, Blue Earth County (16 years).

So with President Paap announcing he will not seek re-election in November 2021, electing a new president is significant for Minnesota’s largest farm organization.

The election is Nov. 19, 2021, during the MFBF annual meeting, said Karin Schaefer, MFBF executive director.

“The candidates will be elected by the voting delegates from each county or regional Farm Bureau,” she said. “At this time, we are planning and preparing to meet in person for this meeting.”

Any voting member in good standing with their county Farm Bureau and actively engaged in farming can run for a position on the MFBF Board of Directors, including president and vice president.

There is no filing deadline.

Candidates will be nominated on the Voting Delegate floor on Nov. 19.

So far, two candidates, current Vice President Dan Glessing, and District 7 Director Shayne Isane, are running for president.

On the executive board of MFBF, Schaefer, as executive director, serves as secretary, and Dave Johnson, director of operations, serves as treasurer. Both of these are MFBF salaried employees.

The remaining members of the executive board and board of directors are volunteers, but they receive a per diem.