Two weeks into October, Minnesota farmers had completed a significant amount of the 2020 harvest.
Soybean harvest reached 87 percent by Oct. 11. Some farmers, like the one in a tractor on our cover, completed light tillage on soybean ground, too.
Corn harvest for grain reached 34 percent by that date. Average reported moisture level was 19 percent. Livestock farmers baled corn stalk bales for bedding and feed.
Minnesota Ag Stats reported that Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative (SMBSC), Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, and American Crystal Sugar Company had an average of 86 percent of their Minnesota sugarbeets harvested by Oct. 11.
The sugarbeet harvest was 27 days ahead of last year, and 15 days ahead of normal.
“Harvest is going very well. It’s certainly nice to not have to battle the wet conditions and mud,” said Todd Geselius, vice president of agriculture at SMBSC. “I think everybody is definitely enjoying that.”
The Renville-based cooperative was about 75 percent completed with harvest as of Oct. 14.
“We had to stop operations a few times because of the heat, but other than that, it’s gone very well,” he said. Preliminary averages for SMBSC were 29-30 tons per acre and hoping for a sugar content right around 17 percent.
That’s a good crop, but not a record, he said.
Cercospora leafspot control was excellent, and Geselius commended the growers.
“I have to give the growers a lot of credit, because we had very few fields that actually turned brown and where the leaves died and the plant had to regrow leaves,” he said. “It’s really because our growers worked very, very hard at staying on top of their fungicide applications and doing the right things.”
The sugarbeet is a biannual crop that takes two years to complete its life cycle. After the first year, the crop gets ready to survive the winter and begins to pull sugar into the root. When the leaves are dark green, that means the plant has lots of nitrogen and wants to grow leaves. When the plant starts to run out of nitrogen, the leaves turn yellow, and that’s a sign to the plant that it’s time to make sugar.
“We want to see the plants show a lime green color as we come into harvest. That’s a sign they are probably going to put on a lot of sugar,” he said. “In the case of corn and soybeans, senescence will occur, but not in the case of the sugarbeet. We want the sugarbeets (at harvest) to be healthy, but not dark green.”
He added that members are responsible for tillage and/or cover crops following sugarbeets. He noticed that a fair number of fields were planted to cover crops, especially on the fields harvested in August or September. Those fields had enough heat units, and perhaps enough rain to germinate the cover crop and get it growing a little.
He said that SMBSC has tried to establish cover crops in mid-October, but typically there is not enough heat.
“We haven’t solved that problem yet, but we continue to think about it and try to come up with ways to establish a cover crop later in the season,” he concluded.
Minnesota farmers had 97 percent of their dry beans harvested, 95 percent of their potatoes, and 41 percent of sunflowers harvested by mid-October.
Minnesota Ag Stats reported that Oct. 5-11 offered 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, the most of any week this year.
For Oct. 19-23, the Climate Prediction Center forecast below-average temperatures for Minnesota and above-average precipitation. For Oct. 21-27, temperatures in the Land of 10,000 Lakes were forecast below-average with near-normal precipitation.