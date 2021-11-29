MN National Farmers Organization to meet Dec. 4

Two major speakers will highlight the state convention of the Minnesota National Farmers Organization, Dec. 4, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Max's Grille in Olivia.
One is Thom Petersen, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture. Petersen is a long time resident of Royalton Township near Pine City where he lives on a horse farm. Before appointment as commissioner, Petersen served as the director of government relations for Minnesota Farmers Union since 2002.
The other major speaker is Bruce Shultz, National Vice President of National Farmers. He and his wife, Wendy, operate a cow/calf ranch near Raynesford, Mont.
Schultz has a degrees in Forestry Resource Management from the University of Montana. He served as an NFO National Director for Montana for three years. He's organized sales of cattle, cows, and calves for NFO members for 25 years.
NFO National Director Don Koep, Clitherall, is up for reelection.
Additional speakers include commodity reports by staff members from grain, livestock, and dairy divisions, as well as reports on legislative issues and organic production. Issues covered will include ag markets, food security in dairy and livestock industries, and Country of Origin Labeling (COOL).
Max's Grille is located on the west edge of Olivia along U.S. Highway 212.