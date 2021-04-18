Much work ahead to increase use of corn ethanol in US

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a conference call with leadership of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA).
She wanted to provide an update on biofuel policy developments, including efforts to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). In addition, she was ready to hear from the MCGA about issues in the corn ethanol industry.
Klobuchar said she supports the RFS. Minnesota has 18 biofuel plants that contribute over $2 billion to the economy and support almost 19,000 jobs.
“All of that is tied with a strong RFS, especially when you look at how we have to compete with oil companies and the like,” she said on the April 4 phone call, which included ag media.
She and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced the renewable fuels feedstock reimbursement act, with a provision of that bill included in the December coronavirus relief package. This provision gives the Secretary of Agriculture authority to provide relief payments to renewable fuel producers who experience market loss.
She added that on March 24, the USDA announced the pandemic assistance for producers program. This includes biofuels assistance.
She is working with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on a bill to provide $500 million in federal dollars for biofuel infrastructure.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Klobuchar have also proposed the Adopt Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Technologies (GREET) model. This legislation would require that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) update its formula for modeling ethanol and biodiesel carbon intensity scores and use the annually updated GREET formula.
The new EPA administrator, Michael Regan, has also talked with Klobuchar about the EPA’s failure to implement the RFS according to the law.
“We discussed the need for the EPA to reject the midnight waiver and finalize the 2021 renewable fuels volume obligations,” she said, adding that it’s not enough to have legislation if there is no administration actions toward those bills.
Minnesota farmer and board member of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association Brian Thalmann said he appreciates that Klobuchar understands the importance of increasing biofuel blends.
“We can make a difference tomorrow and every day thereafter – and the electrifications might be a decade or two down the road to make those same differences,” Thalmann said.
On April 8, the MCGA and the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council (MCR&PC) announced their own commitment of $1 million to the future state biofuels infrastructure grant program.
The program will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to expand higher blends of ethanol in Minnesota.
In a news release offered by the two corn groups, Jim O’Connor, a farmer from Blooming Prairie, Minn., and chair of the MCR&PC said E15 has seen incredible growth in sales.
“It’s clear that Minnesotans want an option at the pump that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improves air quality,” O’Connor said. “Investing in infrastructure will make it easier than ever for drivers to find ethanol blends that will help us reach our environmental goals all while supporting rural communities and Minnesota’s farm families.”
Talking with Klobuchar on the April 4 phone call, Thalmann added that the biggest hurdle toward widespread E15 use is infrastructure concerns.
“We are being told the stations that have older equipment – there are some that have 30-50-year old equipment,” Thalmann said. “I don’t think that equipment should be used whether it has ethanol in it or not. There needs to be a way for the equipment to be improved and in many cases, tanks are 30 years old or newer – tanks that have been certified based on Minnesota Pollution Control Agency data – about 70 percent of the tanks are compliant, but there is a need to update hoses or part of the pump.”
Thalmann reminded Klobuchar that the RFS was written in 2007 and was thought to run through 2022. Most of the industry now knows that EPA can continue the RFS rules after 2022.
“We need to keep an eye on that and to make sure this isn’t something some opponents would use to put some language in place that would cut corn out of the ethanol mix,” Thalmann said.
Initially the RFS was supposed to require 30-35 billion gallons with a portion going to cellulosic products. Corn ethanol RFS production was capped at 15 billion gallons.
Corn leaders are asking to at least maintain the 15 billion gallon corn ethanol base in 2022 and beyond.
Klobuchar said she will continue to work for biofuels and ethanol on the federal level.
“The RFS is protected and continues to go strong, and we’re more than happy to keep our eyes on that and to work with you to make sure that is happening,” she said. “I’m excited to work on this. It’s always been bipartisan. We’ve found ways to visit with many different administrations, and we’re going to continue to do that.”