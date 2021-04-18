Much work ahead to increase use of corn ethanol in US

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a conference call with leadership of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA).

She wanted to provide an update on biofuel policy developments, including efforts to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). In addition, she was ready to hear from the MCGA about issues in the corn ethanol industry.

Klobuchar said she supports the RFS. Minnesota has 18 biofuel plants that contribute over $2 billion to the economy and support almost 19,000 jobs.

“All of that is tied with a strong RFS, especially when you look at how we have to compete with oil companies and the like,” she said on the April 4 phone call, which included ag media.

She and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced the renewable fuels feedstock reimbursement act, with a provision of that bill included in the December coronavirus relief package. This provision gives the Secretary of Agriculture authority to provide relief payments to renewable fuel producers who experience market loss.

She added that on March 24, the USDA announced the pandemic assistance for producers program. This includes biofuels assistance.

She is working with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on a bill to provide $500 million in federal dollars for biofuel infrastructure.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Klobuchar have also proposed the Adopt Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Technologies (GREET) model. This legislation would require that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) update its formula for modeling ethanol and biodiesel carbon intensity scores and use the annually updated GREET formula.