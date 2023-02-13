Seventy-five current and former state FFA officers traveled to Costa Rica, Jan. 2-15, 2023. The Central America experience was part of an advanced training course entitled the “International Leadership Seminar for State Officers” (ILSSO).

Students who have served as state officers, but have not yet completed their FFA career, are encouraged to apply for this outstanding program.

Those who are accepted take part in not only an international agriculture trip, but they also spend eight weeks preparing for the experience through online sessions and education.

Students included Emily Matejka, Minnesota State FFA President (2021-22), and Riley Larson, Montana State FFA Treasurer (2022-23).

Catching up with Matejka and Larson, they shared what the trip and experience meant to them.

Emily Matejka

A student in ag education, Matejka (pronounced Ma-tek-a) attends South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., and grew up in Martin County, Minn.

In October, at the National FFA Convention, she received the American FFA Degree – the highest degree achievable in FFA.

Matejka knew, at that time, that she was going to Costa Rica for two weeks in January 2023.

She had decided about two years earlier to apply for the ILSSO.

“Nic Potthoff (Minnesota FFA Vice President in 2019-20) and their entire team attended ILSSO and traveled to Spain and Portugal. I saw pictures of that on Instagram and heard about the trip and how great it was,” she said. “I knew if the opportunity rolled around for me, I definitely wanted to attend.”

After receiving word that she was selected, she received a pre-Costa Rica seminar schedule.

Beginning in September, students polished up their Spanish, studied Costa Rican culture, and demonstrated knowledge of global diversity.

“Some of the biggest things were cultural competence and then leadership,” she said.

The flight to Miami, Fla., was about three hours, and it was another three-hour flight to San Jose, Costa Rica.

Their adventures started at the foreign embassy of agriculture in Costa Rica to learn more about agriculture. The facility included a “forest of the Americas” that featured trees native to Central America. The facility’s lab showed technological advancements in farming, while an interactive learning center shared information on agriculture.

Another day featured CATIE School of Agriculture. Its goal is to use science, education, and technical cooperation to reduce poverty through ag management and conservation. Here they saw a coffee plant collection (coffee production is very important for Costa Rica) as well as a 130-head dairy herd with robotic milkers. There was also a methane digester at this site to turn methane from liquid manure into energy to run the milking parlor.

Throughout the trip, the beauty of Costa Rica was on display. Waterfall gardens, botanical gardens, the rainforest, hot springs and the Pacific Coast were just some of the rich sights to see.

They toured many farms, including a pineapple plantation that brought a touch of home to Matejka.

One of the guides worked two summers in Battle Lake, Minn., in Otter Tail County.

“That’s about three hours from where I live, so it was cool to connect on that point,” she said. “After the tour, I went over to talk with him a little more. People in Costa Rica were very nice, very welcoming, and very willing to talk with someone who maybe doesn’t speak Spanish all the time.”

One of the biggest takeaways from the trip was understanding and respecting diverse ways to steward the land.

“I gained a new meaning of the word, ‘farmer’ or ‘agriculturalist.’ It was inspiring to see that in a different culture, agriculture is just as diverse and amazing as agriculture in the United States,” Matejka said.

Riley Larson

With a goal of serving as an Extension agent in agriculture, Larson attends Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., and grew up near Conrad, Mont.

Like Matejka, she received the American FFA Degree last October at the National FFA Convention.

She also knew, at that time, that she was going to Costa Rica for two weeks in January 2023.

She applied to attend ILSSO for two reasons.

“It was a great opportunity to see agriculture internationally,” Larson said. “You don’t often get to tour facilities that are specifically ag-related and learn how another country’s agricultural systems work.”

She was also excited to meet fellow state officers from across the United States. To travel with 74 other enthusiastic, passionate-for-agriculture young adults was very compelling for her.

“Our love for agriculture and leadership, that for starters was amazing,” she said.

Seeing a coffee plantation, a spice plantation, and a pineapple plantation were all things you can’t see in Montana.

Using Spanish to purchase food and souvenirs, or just to talk with farmers and guides, allowed Larson to stretch her knowledge and skills.

She learned about the importance of sustainability for this country that has only 5 million people and is one-seventh the size of Montana.

“In terms of what we would think compared to the U.S., they are very small, so conservation and sustainability for them has been a huge thing,” she said.

Visiting a dairy as well as some beef ranches, Larson was surprised to hear that one of the ranches had exported Red Angus genetics out of Montana.

The ranch crossed Red Angus with Brahma, and recently added Wagyu to their cross.

“They have a very niche market because of the Wagyu influence as they wanted to be a different from their competitors,” Larson said. “It’s home delivery to locals and spread through word of mouth. It seems to be doing well.”

The FFA leaders asked if the ranch would consider international markets, but the ranchers said there was too much demand in Costa Rica. They couldn’t imagine trying to provide beef for an international market.

An aspect of the trip that has stayed with Larson is the phrase, “Pura Vida,” which means “pure life.” The phrase is used to say hello, goodbye, as a phrase that means you are well, to say, “That’s life!” or to say, “No worries.”

Taking this phrase back to hectic campus life, Larson has been reminded to not stress about the little things. Situations and life almost always work out.

“I’m not so caught up in every minor detail,” she said. “I have a big picture, and it’s going to work.”

If she were to share a recommendation from what she saw in Costa Rica, it would be to consider different things – in farming and in life!

“Let’s not be afraid to try a new practice whether it’s the way you run your cattle, to the way you apply fertilizer to your crop,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to try something new. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

She also found the eight-week course held ahead of the trip invaluable.

The ILSSO experience focuses on enhancing each FFA member’s pursuit as a global citizen. Whether it is learning to allow grace, seeking to develop a new mold for travel, learning to treat others with respect and dignity, or even embracing discomfort, the ILSSO trip teaches FFA’s state leaders how to lead in situations that are familiar or unfamiliar.

For tomorrow’s ag leaders, the ability to bend yet thrive may be among the most important skills to have.

“As a state FFA officers, I would say my biggest piece of advice is to take as many opportunities as you can to travel abroad, to see a new culture, see a new country, the way they do things,” Matejka said.

Event corporate partners are Bunge and John Deere.