NDSU economist discusses high energy prices

Ag energy commodities continued to see higher prices in June, according to Dave Ripplinger, NDSU bioproducts and bioenergy economist.

“What we’re seeing is really high commodity prices in agriculture energy across the board and the margins, in general, are actually really good,” Ripplinger said, according to data from the South Dakota corn ethanol plant. Those ag energy commodities include distillers grains, corn, and ethanol.

“But we have seen a dramatic run up in corn prices, and if you are in production agriculture, that’s good news, and if you are a buyer of corn – not so much,” he added.

Ethanol prices have been strong both at the wholesale level and at the retail level, pulled, in general, by the recovery from COVID and COVID demand.

“We’re seeing demand from the recovery from COVID and demand from the income of folks wanting to drive,” he said.

With corn ethanol, there has been near-record margins over the last few years.

“Beginning last summer and over the fall, we’ve had near-record margins. At least for the last five or six years, we’ve had very high margins,” Ripplinger said, adding that doesn’t include natural gas.

Natural gas prices are high, and that is part of the reason there is volatility in the ag energy markets.

“In the past, when natural gas prices have been $2.30-$3 per MMBtu (thermal units in millions), it hasn’t been a big deal. That’s really not the case anymore,” he said.

The additional cost is factored in for the actual profitability of refiners.

“This is a signal to us about keeping track of corn ethanol refineries,” he said. “Are they going to continue to buy corn and continue to operate? Right now, they are certainly in the money, which is a good sign.”

Looking ahead to fall and winter and beyond, keeping the relationship between corn and ethanol is important.

“We’re going to see what happens with gasoline demand as the economy responds to higher interest rates with inflation and a possible recession,” Ripplinger said.

Looking at weekly ethanol production in 2022, it is just under the level it was in 2019, but according to Ripplinger, we are quite a bit under what our production capacity is nationwide.

“We are seeing profits,” he said. “There is really not a tremendous amount of room for additional product in the market, and we are really working to build out some imports and additional markets for that globally.”

However, with the state of the national and global economy, some of those prospects are probably “less bright than we might have thought a few months ago.”

Ripplinger referred to a chart from AAA looking at the national average regular gasoline price of E10 is the U.S.

“For the first time ever, we’re over $5 both in real and nominal amounts nationally, and we’re at record-high prices,” he said. “Just a couple months ago, we weren’t at record-high prices here in North Dakota. Our record-high price, adjusted for inflation, is about $5.25, but that was really the result of regional supply disruptions about a decade ago.”

For the most part, North Dakota is entering this record-high area if prices continue to rise.

Ripplinger showed a chart on relative prices for ethanol and gasoline at the wholesale level in dollars per gallon.

“There is quite a bit of a difference between the price of ethanol and gasoline. Some of that is being driven by high oil prices, and oftentimes it is priced closer to what’s going on in Europe,” he said.

Ethanol is trading at a bit of a discount on an energy equivalent basis. Ethanol in this country, for almost its entirety, has been treated as a fuel additive, not a fuel, because it increases octane at a price lower than alternatives.

The gas/ethanol price ratio is below 1, and that’s ethanol price divided by gasoline price.

“We’re definitely in that zone right at the wholesale level. Ethanol is about the same cost on an energy equivalent basis as gasoline blends,” he said.

Ripplinger pointed to the actual ethanol/gasoline blend levels, which are physical levels.

“Before the summer driving season, we actually saw that the ratio of ethanol/gasoline was higher than 10 percent. That doesn’t mean they are squeezing in 11 percent for E10. You can’t do that,” he said. “But the idea within the industry is to see that number increase.”

A month ago, the administration allowed the emergency sale of E15 to help alleviate the price at the pump.

Ripplinger also showed the current carbon price for California LCFS credits (Low Carbon Fuel Standard). LCFS in California is the benchmark for carbon prices.

“When we think about the profitability of renewable diesel and advanced biofuels, those are both sold into California as well as other low carbon fuel states, provinces, and countries,” he said. “We’ve seen that price actually fall quite a bit, almost half from its high. It’s a good thing and a bad thing.”

What has happened is there is a lot of additional very low carbon fuel coming on the market and that has reduced the price.

Looking long-term, that can be quite promising because it does recognize that people are responding in the market.

“We’re seeing additional biofuel come online, and we’re seeing a lot of investment in movement towards even lower carbon biofuels going forward,” Ripplinger said.

California is 10 percent of the transportation market.

“If we think about the expansion of low carbon fuels across the country beyond California, I think it is actually promising to know that there is some give that the market can respond to, and that there is supply that we can provide to meet these regulatory requirements,” he said.

Ripplinger also talked about how to save money at the pump in terms of the relative pricing of different blends of ethanol.

E10 is regular, and E15 or unleaded 88 can be used by vehicles made in the last 20 years. E85 is for flex-fuel vehicles.

“Gasoline stations exist to make money – they are there to maximize profit,” he said. “You can’t really go back to those rack wholesale numbers and say, ‘Well, the price of ethanol is so much less. I should be getting that.’”

Gas stations are going to price it to that local market, or at least the principles of economics say they should.

The relative energy for these different types of fuels can vary.

“It is important to note that with both E15 and E85, there’s a range, and it is not necessarily exact as to what you’re going to be purchasing at the pump,” Ripplinger said. “They actually vary quite a bit above and below these numbers, so this is kind of the midpoint of what we’d expect if we bought a 15 percent or 85 percent ethanol blend.”

Ethanol has less energy per unit of volume, which is just a characteristic of it, and it doesn’t mean that it is a bad fuel, although some people like to pose it that way.

“What you want to do is to compare the relative energy basis, if that’s what you’re going to buy when considering that fuel purchase,” he said.

E15 has 1.7 percent less energy than E10. E85 has about 25 percent less energy. With those two ratios, they can be rounded up to 2 percent and 25 percent.

“When you buy gas, you can actually calculate what you should be expecting,” he said. “As an example, if gas does reach $5 at your local station, besides the pain of that, you can do the quick math and say, ‘Well, you know, that is 2 percent and about $4.90 or less. E15 is selling at a discount on an energy equivalent basis.”

On that same vein, E85 ends up being that 25 percent, so it ends up being $3.76.

“While those numbers will vary, it is something that I think folks should be thinking about. It’s always fun to get a deal, to find a deal, and those opportunities do exist,” Ripplinger said.

One of the most important things to remember is that engines are designed to run on certain fuels.

“Even though you might have less energy or a certain amount of energy, you might not get the mileage that you would get from that energy, because it’s not optimal to how that engine is designed to perform and actually performs,” he said.

Finally, Ripplinger said to expect the possibility of rolling blackouts in the Midwest this summer.

“MISO, which manages the grid in the Midwest and for much of North Dakota, had a recent auction, and they’re essentially short of power during periods of peak demand this summer,” he said.

The state of Illinois has retired a lot of nuclear power and has not put themselves in a position to have other energy sources available – either intermittent or peaking facilities – to help meet that demand.

“I think it’s going to be really interesting. Sometime this summer, and it could be on a very hot day, you’ll see blackouts in North Dakota,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ripplinger has heard in conversations that folks are not factoring in inflation into some long-term price projections.

“It is distortionary and that is one of the problems with inflation. It is really tough to prepare for the future,” he said.

Those conversations were related to forward or future natural gas prices, where folks were saying prices are going up.

“It is actually staying flat in real terms. That is something that we are going to have to deal with. If we all expect 3 percent inflation, we can kind of build it in, but if it is 8 percent and then 4 percent, and then all over the place, it can make life a little bit more challenging,” he said.

One person asked Ripplinger what the price of gas was going to be over the next 12 months.

“We are going to see strong demand, and then so much of it depends on the economy,” he said. “Are we going to see a recession? How severe is that recession? How are folks impacted, and is that recession going to impact low income or low skilled folks? Are they going to lose their job and stop traveling or driving to and from work? There’s a lot that can give. Right now, we have a global energy crisis. We have our national and regional markets for energy or for transportation fuel. From my perspective, it’s really tough to tell.”

Ripplinger pointed out that the domestic oil industry has now responded as much as they can to these higher oil prices.

“We are going to have record production of oil in the U.S. this year, but the forecast for future prices is that they are going to be really high through the summer and probably high for the rest of the year, but the change in price can change quickly. If people decide to stop driving or have to stop driving, that excess supply will cause rapid changes in what might happen at the pump,” he concluded.