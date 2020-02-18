MANKATO, Minn. – The 2020 list of impaired waters in Minnesota is out, but it’s important to understand what that list is actually saying. To help farmers and the general public better understand Minnesota’s waters, the Soybean Growers Association partnered with Houston Engineering to better explain the Pollution Control Agency’s (PCA) data.
Since the 2020 list was produced, there have been several headlines regarding impaired waters. Sometimes it’s a number of waterbodies and sometimes it’s a percentage, most commonly stated that 56 percent of Minnesota waters are impaired.
“If you're not really in the weeds on how this is being done, those numbers can be confusing and sometimes daunting,” said Jeremiah Jazdzewski with Houston Engineering, during a presentation at the Minnesota Ag Expo.
During the presentation, Jazdzewski explained where the 56 percent number came from using an example.
“Let's say that we've got 24 waterbodies,” he said. “That could be anything from the slew in your backyard to the pod that you have that you fish but may not be considered a lake by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).”
It would also include larger waterbodies, as well.
Of those 24 waterbodies, 22 are classified by the DNR and given an identification. Of those 22, 11 might be monitored and assessed by the PCA, samples taken and compared to the standard.
Finally, of the 11 waterbodies monitored, nine are impaired.
“The question is, how do you talk about this? You can say that 38 percent of the waterbodies are impaired, you can say 41 percent of classified waterbodies, or you can say 82 percent of monitored and assessed waterbodies are impaired,” he explained.
All those percentages and statements are correct.
The statement that 56 percent of Minnesota’s monitored and assessed waterbodies are impaired is a correct statement, but it is not the whole story.
“If 56 percent of the waters are impaired but we're not monitoring all of them, then that probably extrapolates out to greater Minnesota,” he said. “Without actually going out and testing those waters, we don't know.”
The other factor in this is the type of impairment. The percent of impaired waters drops from 56 to 40 percent if waters impaired with mercury are removed.
The PCA does have their own map to help visualize Minnesota’s impaired waters and all the information they collect is available on their website by searching “Minnesota PCA impaired waters.”
The Soybean Growers Association contracted Houston Engineering to analyze the data put out by the PCA and create a web-based application that better illustrates the waters of Minnesota, how they are being monitored and which waters are impaired, as well as the impairments.
The website features a map that is broken up into the 80 watersheds throughout Minnesota.
“About 10 years ago now, the state decided that they were going to tackle the impaired waters piece on a watershed-by-watershed basis,” Jazdzewski said.
Using the website, a watershed can be selected and the data for that specific watershed can be viewed. It will show all the waterbodies in that watershed, which ones are monitored, which ones are impaired and how they are impaired. The site presents the data on the map and in pie chart form.
“If you want to see what those impaired waters are, go ahead and click on it and you're going to get yellow highlights of all of those impaired waters [on the map],” he said.
The goal of the website is to better reach the public on where the impaired waters are, and most importantly, how they are impaired. There are around 30 different types of impairments the PCA monitors, including nutrients, pH, bacteria, mercury, dissolved oxygen and more.
While the website is not yet public, it will be soon. The Soybean Growers Association and Houston Engineering are working together to determine the best way to reach the public. The Soybean Growers Association will announce the website when it is live and accessible to the public.
The other part of this project was to identify those waterbodies that are on the edge of impairment.
“The non-point source funding plan that's been set forth is really targeting those that are close to the standard,” he said. “Either things that are impaired that have a very good chance of not becoming impaired or taken off the list, or things that are very close to being impaired that we can put efforts towards protecting."