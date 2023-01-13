New year, new look – MN Ag Expo set for Jan 18-19

MANKATO, Minn. – Corn and soybean farmers are gearing up for MN Ag Expo, which will be held in Downtown Mankato on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18-19, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Minnesota farmers and the agriculture community are invited to the 2023 event. It will be a time of inspiration after a difficult growing season for many.

MN Ag Expo is hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA).

“Maybe the most important reason to attend MN Ag Expo is to see so many of the farmer friends that we have met over the years and talk about what works on their farm,” said Bob Worth, MSGA president.

MSGA has almost 3,000 members and would like to see many more soybean growers join and receive its many benefits. MCGA has more than 6,500 members and is one of the largest grassroots farm groups in the U.S.

The convention includes the two lobbying organizations’ annual meetings and voting on resolutions to take to the state and national level.

In addition to important policy and leadership activities, MN Ag Expo features several learning sessions and a farm trade show.

Keynote events include an animal agriculture panel on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2:30 p.m.; Tom Sell as the dinner speaker on at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18; and Marissa Nehlsen on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

“Many of our MCGA board members are livestock feeders,” said Richard Syverson, MCGA president, speaking of the relationship between commodity grain and livestock feed. “(They) are pork producers, cattle producers, (sheep producers), and (some) even milk cows.”

The panel is expected to discuss current prices for corn and soybeans, as well as alternatives that are fed to livestock – from distillers grains, to ground corn stalks, to cover crops and byproducts.

Syverson said that MCGA was asked to select a speaker for the Wednesday evening banquet. They contract with the lobbying firm, Combest, Sell & Associates, located in Washington, D.C.

“Our lobbyist, Tom Sell, is going to be here and be the speaker,” he said. “He’s steeped in knowledge of how Washington works and how we can effectively influence policy with the leverage and influence we have.”

The final keynote, Marissa Nehlsen, spoke frequently at the 2022 Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo, N.D. As CEO of Freedom Financial Group, her straight talk on financials has assisted customers in 43 states. She is also a national motivational speaker with certification from The John Maxwell Team.

She says focusing on improvement in finances, relationships, spiritual maturity and emotional contentedness can help families.

“You can put these in any order of importance you want, but the truth is you’ll never have a dream life if you don’t build on all four,” Nehlsen said in a previous interview. “We must get clear on our vision. That means asking, ‘What do you want, and why do you want it?’ When your vision is clear, your decisions are easy.”

Learning sessions and trade show

The 2023 MN Ag Expo includes four learning sessions over the course of two days, including Carbon Credit Update; Making Your Nitrogen Go Further; Watershed Restoration; and the 2023 Farm Bill Panel.

“We want to draw people to all our learning sessions with great speakers,” Worth said.

In addition, at 9 a.m. both days, information on what to do when a person has a cardiac emergency will be reviewed. This hands-on lesson is sponsored by 40 Square Cooperative Solutions.

At 10 a.m. each day, Minnesota Ag in the Classroom hands-on learning sessions will be given.

The trade show opens at 9 a.m. both days, featuring over 80 farmer-specific booths.

“We always have a very terrific trade show, representing vendors that deal with farmers on a day-to-day-basis,” Syverson said.

A unique feature of MN Ag Expo is the presence of researchers who obtained funding from the Corn Checkoff and Soybean Checkoff.

“You can walk up and talk to the people that are really doing that ground-breaking science on some tough issues – weed resistance, sustainability issues, cover crops, winter management and irrigation management,” he said.

Annual meeting

The MCGA and MSGA will hold their annual meetings and finalize 2023 policy resolutions on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, respectively.

“The grassroots resolution process is very important to what we do at MSGA,” Worth said. “Those policies are our guidebook for the year and help us when we meet with the American Soybean Association during their meeting at Commodity Classic.”

The organizations held pre-resolution meetings, although some new resolutions may be added later. At MN Ag Expo, the resolutions are read over, and all delegates have an opportunity to vote to incorporate the new resolutions into the existing resolution documents.

The resolutions for each organization are brought to Commodity Classic, held in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla, March 9-11, 2023. Some of the resolutions could become part of the national lobbying efforts or priorities.

Issues are also prioritized for lobbying at the Minnesota Legislative session that began on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

MSGA will also hold its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Loose Moose Salon in Mankato. This year’s event is “EXPO After Hours: Sports Carnival.” For $25, attendees can support MSGA’s political action committee, a program that directs funds toward candidates who have supported farm-friendly policies, by playing games, visiting with farmer-directors and industry leaders, and bidding on auction items.

MCGA is also holdings its annual silent auction and reception on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. The Minnesota Corn PAC breakfast is held at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, with an additional cost. Attendees must be MCGA members.

Logistics

Planning your route downtown ahead of the event can be helpful, as there are a couple of new ramps available for parking. Ramp or street parking in Downtown Mankato generally has a fee.

Pre-registration has ended for the 2023 event, but farmers can register at the MN Ag Expo doors either day.

With two days of good meetings and events, farmers may want to reserve a hotel room if they live a distance away. In early January, there were still rooms available at hotels in Mankato. Here is a great opportunity to take a minivacation right in Minnesota and enjoy conversations with the ag community.

The following is the schedule of events for this year’s MN Ag Expo:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• 7:30 a.m., Registration Opens

• 8 a.m., Learning Session 1 – Carbon Credit Update

• 9 a.m., Trade Show Opens

• 9 a.m., MCGA Annual Meeting

• 9 a.m., CPR Training

• 10 a.m. MN Ag in the Classroom hands-on learning session

• 12 noon, Lunch

• 12 noon, Linder Farm Network Live Show

• 1 p.m., Learning Session 2 – Making Your Nitrogen Go Further

• 2:30 p.m., Afternoon Keynote Animal Ag Panel

• 3:30 p.m., Trade Show Reception

• 4 p.m., Trade Show Closes

• 4 p.m., MCGA Reception and Silent Auction

• 5:30 p.m., Dinner, Speaker Tom Sell

• 7 p.m., MSGA Ag Expo After Hours Sports Carnival (Ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at the door.)

Thursday, Jan. 19

• 6:30 a.m., Registration Opens

• 7 a.m., MCGA PAC Breakfast (Additional cost. Must be an MCGA member to attend.)

• 7:30 a.m., Early Riser Session

• 9 a.m., Trade Show Opens

• 9 a.m., MSGA Annual Meeting

• 9 a.m., CPR Training

• 10 a.m., MN Ag in the Classroom hands-on learning session

• 11 a.m., Learning Session – Watershed Restoration

• 12 noon, Lunch

• 12:30 p.m., Lunch Keynote Marissa Nehlsen

• 2 p.m., Learning Session 4 – 2023 Farm Bill Panel

• 3 p.m., Trade Show Closes

For questions, call the MSGA office at 507-388-1635, or the MCGA office at 952-460-3607. To learn more about MN Ag Expo, visit mnagexpo.com.