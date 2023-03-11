OWATONNA, Minn. – Come on over to the North American Farm & Power Show (NAFPS) at the Steele County Fairgrounds, Four Seasons Centre, located at 1525 South Elm Ave. in Owatonna!

The 2023 farm show will run Thursday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show has more than 300 booths situated on two ice rink arenas for a grand total of 52,000-square-feet of indoor space. Eight more large exhibitors plan to set up outside the Four Seasons Centre.

The 2023 exhibitors include drone distributors, land realty companies, financial services, building suppliers, tool stores, seed companies and tile drainage experts.

Grain dryer distributors, solar panel companies, silo manufacturers, leaf gutter protection companies, power washer sales, ag colleges, cell phone companies and a tractor interior upholstery company will attend.

Major equipment lines as well as short machinery lines will be ready for review.

What makes the NAFPS so popular? The show caters to the needs of farmers and landowners.

With farmers managing 3.5 million acres of crop land within one hour of Owatonna, the NAFPS offers them a nice indoor environment for conducting research and farm business.

“We grow mostly corn and soybeans, a little bit of dairy, and swine, so it’s a pretty good location to have a farm show,” said Brock Nelson, Tradexpos show director.

Hundreds of technicians and ag businesspeople are ready to show the latest developments and updates for thousands of farm products.

Vendor support for Tradexpos farm shows has been terrific, Nelson said.

In addition to providing information, some vendors also make sales at the shows. Nelson says Tradexpos has seen very good attendance at their farm shows in December and January, and he expects the same at this year’s NAFPS.

“People are coming out and attending the shows,” he said. “I think people are comfortable with how COVID has been handled, and the risk factors aren’t as high as they used to be.”

The NAFPS will offer free farm seminars all three days, with the Linder Farm Network and the University of Minnesota Extension hosting Thursday and Friday seminars. All seminars are in the second-floor hospitality area. Located just off the lobby, look for stairs/signage leading up to the seminars.

Seminars are focused on the nuts and bolts of farming, including commercial animal waste training, adjusting nitrogen management based on the climate, and reviewing cover crop economics.

“We’re setting up seminars exactly for the demographic that we are hoping to attract to the shows,” he said. “It’s for the farmers.”

A grand prize will be given away each day, courtesy of Miner’s Outdoor & Rec in Blooming Prairie. Guests can register in the lobby when they enter the Four Seasons Centre.

Thursday, March 16, the grand prize is a Husqvarna 125BVXL leaf blower bundle, and Friday, March 17, the grand prize is a Husqvarna 522L trimmer package. The Saturday, March 18, grand prize is a Husqvarna 455 Rancher chainsaw package.

“Come into the main lobby between the east and west arenas and look for the grand prize stand in the entryway,” Nelson suggests. “We’re going to have a sold-out show in Owatonna, and I’m very grateful for that. Come and walk the whole show!”

Parking and admission to the show is free, and food and drink for purchase is available in the Four Seasons Centre lobby.

The following is the 2023 NAFPS seminar schedule:

Thursday, March 16

• 10-11:30 a.m. – “Farm Business Succession Planning,” with Leah R. Gilbert, Gilbert Legal, PLLC, sponsored by Linder Farm Network

• 1-4 p.m. – “Commercial Animal Waste Technician Recertification Course,” with University of Minnesota Extension

• 1 p.m. – “Licensing, Rules, and Regulations,” with Brian Clark, Minnesota Department of Agriculture

• 1:30 p.m. – “Spills and Discharges: What Actions are Required?” with Paul Brietzke, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

• 2:15 p.m. – “Runoff Advisory Forecast,” Katie Rassmussen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture

• 3 p.m. – “Characteristics of Manure,” Chryseis Modderman, University of Minnesota Extension

• 3:45 p.m. – “Manure is Risky Business, Put Safety First,” Devon Charlier, Upper Midwest Ag Safety and Health Center

Friday, March 17

• 10-11:30 a.m. “Taming the Wild West of Carbon Markets,” with Lindsay Kuehn, Farmers Legal Action Group, and Brad Jordahl Redlin, Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program

• 1-4 p.m. “Adjusting Nitrogen Management to Climate,” Dan Kaiser, University of Minnesota Extension Soil Scientist, and Brad Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension Educator in Water Resources

Saturday, March 18

• 8:30-10:30 a.m. – Southern Minnesota Irrigators Association Annual Meeting

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Let’s Talk Cover Crops with the People Doing It,” sponsored by Saddle Butte Ag/BioTill Cover Crops